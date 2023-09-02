Hyderabad Public School alumni to set up student innovation centre

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The 1982 batch of students of Hyderabad Public School has made the decision to contribute to a student innovation centre. This initiative aims to provide students with experiential learning opportunities, thereby enhancing their adaptive thinking, collaborative skills, and problem-solving abilities.

The school on Friday commenced the Centenary Educators Conference, which has brought together over 700 educators, leaders, and experts from various fields of education. This three-day conference is designed to chart a course for the further development of the HPS, aiming to transform them into global centres of educational excellence.

During the event, V Karuna, education secretary and chairperson of HPS, emphasised the role of teachers in shaping students’ lives. She stressed the importance of making education more relevant and highlighted the critical role of moral values in today’s complex world.

In his keynote address, Prof Dr Anantha Duraiappah, director of UNESCO MGIEP, highlighted global education challenges, including literacy rates among children and mental health issues. He advocated personalised learning, emphasising a holistic approach that includes cognitive, academic, social, and emotional competencies. He also discussed the need for ethical guidelines in implementing AI for education.

Following the inauguration, the conference is set to continue for the next two days, featuring keynote speeches from renowned educators and visionaries who will share insights on the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in the education sector. Workshops will focus on effective classroom strategies, technology integration, and student engagement techniques, while panel discussions will facilitate discussions among educators, students, researchers, and policy-makers on critical education topics.

