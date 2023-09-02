In-laws helped Pakistani man enter India illegally, say Hyderabad police

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after a Pakistani citizen was arrested for staying in Kishan Bagh illegally, the police found that Faiz Mohammed was being assisted by his in-laws and launched a hunt to trace them on Friday. According to the police, 24-year-old Faiz confessed to having received help from his in-laws to enter the country via Nepal using an expired passport.

South Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) P Sai Chaitanya said Faiz was working in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, when he met Neha Begum, 29, who hailed from Hyderabad, and fell in love. They got married and have a three-year-old boy. Subsequently, they moved back to their native countries. Neha’s parents, Zubair Shaik and Afzal Begum, hinted to him that they could help him settle in India so that he and their daughter could live happily together. Encouraged by this, he entered India through Nepal in November 2022.

The couple started living together in Kishan Bagh, and once again, the in-laws suggested to Faiz that he should enrol for an Aadhaar card. However, to apply for it, he needed a date of birth certificate, which the in-laws were complicit in providing. They used the certificates of Mohammad Ghouse, their deceased son.

During Faiz’s arrest, the police discovered an expired Pakistani passport, a boarding pass, an accommodation booking, a bus ticket from Nepal to the border with India, and a train ticket. Furthermore, they found a birth certificate belonging to Ghouse and a Pakistan national identity card issued in May 2017, valid until May 2027, which confirmed his nationality.

Police took Faiz into custody for detailed questioning while search teams actively look for the in-laws. Faiz’s mobile phone will be examined to verify his conversations and communications and establish his motive.

HYDERABAD: A day after a Pakistani citizen was arrested for staying in Kishan Bagh illegally, the police found that Faiz Mohammed was being assisted by his in-laws and launched a hunt to trace them on Friday. According to the police, 24-year-old Faiz confessed to having received help from his in-laws to enter the country via Nepal using an expired passport. South Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) P Sai Chaitanya said Faiz was working in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, when he met Neha Begum, 29, who hailed from Hyderabad, and fell in love. They got married and have a three-year-old boy. Subsequently, they moved back to their native countries. Neha’s parents, Zubair Shaik and Afzal Begum, hinted to him that they could help him settle in India so that he and their daughter could live happily together. Encouraged by this, he entered India through Nepal in November 2022. The couple started living together in Kishan Bagh, and once again, the in-laws suggested to Faiz that he should enrol for an Aadhaar card. However, to apply for it, he needed a date of birth certificate, which the in-laws were complicit in providing. They used the certificates of Mohammad Ghouse, their deceased son.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); During Faiz’s arrest, the police discovered an expired Pakistani passport, a boarding pass, an accommodation booking, a bus ticket from Nepal to the border with India, and a train ticket. Furthermore, they found a birth certificate belonging to Ghouse and a Pakistan national identity card issued in May 2017, valid until May 2027, which confirmed his nationality. Police took Faiz into custody for detailed questioning while search teams actively look for the in-laws. Faiz’s mobile phone will be examined to verify his conversations and communications and establish his motive.