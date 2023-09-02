Stalker attacks woman with knife in Hyderabad, tries to kill himself

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An electrician, identified as Naddunuri Raju, 32, attacked a private school teacher, Leela Nagajyothi, 23, with a knife at Quthbullapur for spurning his proposal on Friday and inflicted injuries on himself in a bid to end his life. The onlookers prevailed on him and handed him over to police. Nagajyothi, who has been admitted to hospital, is said to be out of danger.

The ghastly incident took place in the evening in full public view. A police patrol team saw a crowd gathered at Vijay Nagar Colony and went to check. They found the injured woman and the man being stopped from killing himself. The police shifted the duo to the hospital.

It is learnt that Raju was upset with Nagajyothi for spurning him. While Nagajyothi collapsed on the road with bleeding injuries, Raju tried to kill himself with the same knife. Following a complaint lodged by Jyothi’s mother Laxmi, the police registered a case against Raju.

HYDERABAD: An electrician, identified as Naddunuri Raju, 32, attacked a private school teacher, Leela Nagajyothi, 23, with a knife at Quthbullapur for spurning his proposal on Friday and inflicted injuries on himself in a bid to end his life. The onlookers prevailed on him and handed him over to police. Nagajyothi, who has been admitted to hospital, is said to be out of danger. The ghastly incident took place in the evening in full public view. A police patrol team saw a crowd gathered at Vijay Nagar Colony and went to check. They found the injured woman and the man being stopped from killing himself. The police shifted the duo to the hospital. It is learnt that Raju was upset with Nagajyothi for spurning him. While Nagajyothi collapsed on the road with bleeding injuries, Raju tried to kill himself with the same knife. Following a complaint lodged by Jyothi’s mother Laxmi, the police registered a case against Raju.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });