Cousins of victim plotted murder in gym: Rajendranagar Police

Investigating the case, the police identified the involvement of eight persons in the murder and arrested them.

Published: 03rd September 2023 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2023 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Disclosing that they have apprehended eight persons in connection with the murder of Rahul Singh at a gym, Rajendranagar police on Saturday attributed the motive behind the killing to a dispute over ancestral property. 

The main accused were identified as Vinod Singh and Gopi Kishan Singh who hired contract killers and paid them Rs 15 lakh to eliminate Rahul.

According to Shamshabad Deputy Commissioner of Police, Vinod and Gopi were cousins of Rahul. They had a dispute over the ownership of a property located in Survey No. 96 to 103, Manikonda village.

Rahul vehemently opposed sharing any part of the property with his cousins, which fueled their resentment towards him. Allegedly, the cousins conspired to murder Rahul in a bid to secure their shares of the property and evade payment of their portions from the sale proceeds of two duplex houses, totalling Rs 60 lakh.

The duo entered into a conspiracy with a real estate broker identified as Akbar and reportedly offered him Rs 15 lakh to carry out the murder. An advance payment of Rs 10 lakh was made to Akbar. 

Rahul was fatally stabbed at a gym in Rajendranagar police station limits after which the assailants fled the scene.

Investigating the case, the police identified the involvement of eight persons in the murder and arrested them. The police also seized Rs 1.5 lakh in cash from the accused.

