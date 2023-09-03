Six peddlers nabbed, 270 kg ganja seized in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Pochampally and Abdullapurmet police, in separate operations, arrested peddlers from Maharashtra and Rajasthan and seized ganja they had procured from Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

Rachakonda Commissioner DS Chauhan identified the accused arrested by Pochampally police as Devraj Reju Panwar and Sachin Subash Shinde who had acquired 70 kg ganja from Araku in Visakhapatnam.

They concealed the contraband in a vehicle and reached the outskirts of Hyderabad. However, the police, acting on a tip-off, checked the vehicle and caught them with the contraband at Juluru X Road.

In the second case, Abdullapurmet police arrested four peddlers from Rajasthan, identified as Rakesh Chowhan, Bajrang Singh, Pavan, and Samer Ram who had procured 200 kg of ganja from Odisha. They concealed the narcotics in their Hyundai i20 car, intending to transport it to Rajasthan.

The police intercepted them near the ORR and seized the ganja. The accused had planned to sell the contraband in the local market at Rs 20,000 per kg.

To evade the police, the accused had used different font sizes for their number plate and planned to take an alternative route to reach Ajmer in Rajasthan.

Took alternate route

The accused had taken the route via Sileru, Chintur, Badrachalam, Khammam, Suryapet, ORR, Medchal, Kamareddy, Adilabad, Nagpur, Bhopal and Kota to reach Ajmer, where they had planned to sell the drug for Rs 20,000 per kilogram

