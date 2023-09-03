Home Cities Hyderabad

Techie dies by suicide over marital issues in Hyderabad

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Depressed over his wife refusing to live with him for the last six months, a techie reportedly killed himself at his residence in Attapur on Saturday.

According to the police, the victim, K Ramachandra, who hailed from Rajamahendravaram in Andhra Pradesh, used to work in a private firm in Madhapur. After getting married in December 2022, he started living with his wife in Jubilee Hills.

However, he and his wife would have regular quarrels, prompting the latter to leave for her maternal home in AP within three months. Subsequently, he started living alone in another apartment in Attapur. He was reportedly depressed and had become addicted to liquor. 

Over time, his depression got worse, driving him to suicide, the police said. Before taking his life, Ramachandra sent a video to his sister and parents stating his desire to kill himself and asking them to donate his organs to the needy.

Inspector P Yadagiri said a case was registered at the Attapur police station. When asked about any harassment from loan sharks, Yadagiri clarified that there was no such issue. He added that the victim had secured loans amounting to Rs 3.7 lakh from ICICI and HDFC banks, but mentioned that no loan apps were found on his mobile phone either. The body was handed over to the family after the autopsy, the inspector said.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7).

