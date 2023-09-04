Man attacks girl, kills her brother in LB Nagar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A man allegedly attempted to kill a woman at her residence in LB Nagar in the city on Sunday. Subsequently, when her brother tried to intervene, the accused attacked him with a knife, causing severe injuries, which eventually led to his death.

According to the police, the woman, Sanghavi, is a homoeopathy doctor, and her brother, Prithvi aka Chintu, was an engineering student. Hailing from Shadnagar, the siblings had rented a house in RTC Colony, LB Nagar, a year ago. According to the police, the accused, Shiva Kumar, on Sunday arrived at the residence of Sanghavi, whom he allegedly knew for six years, proposing marriage.

Police said that Sanghavi expressed her reluctance to the proposal. In response, he became enraged and drew a knife he had with him. He attempted to kill her, inflicting slashing injuries on her face and hands.

Prithvi, hearing his sister’s screams, rushed into the room and witnessed Shiva assaulting her. Subsequently, Prithvi intervened to protect his sister, but Shiva did not spare him either and attacked him with his knife, causing him grievous injuries.

Meanwhile, Sanghavi, in a desperate bid for help, started running downstairs. Neighbours and locals heard her cries and spotted her bleeding and pleading for assistance. They rushed into the house, captured the accused, locked him in a room and informed the police.

Condition stable

The injured persons were taken to a nearby private hospital. However, Prithvi succumbed to injuries during treatment. Sanghavi was admitted to Osmania General Hospital (OGH) at first. She was later shifted to the AIG Hospital in Gachibowli for extensive medical care. Doctors said her condition was stable and that she was out of danger.

Shiva also sustained injuries during the altercation and is currently receiving medical treatment.LB Nagar police have arrested Shiva and registered a case under Sections 302 (murder) for the death of Prithvi and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for assault on Sanghavi.

HYDERABAD: A man allegedly attempted to kill a woman at her residence in LB Nagar in the city on Sunday. Subsequently, when her brother tried to intervene, the accused attacked him with a knife, causing severe injuries, which eventually led to his death. According to the police, the woman, Sanghavi, is a homoeopathy doctor, and her brother, Prithvi aka Chintu, was an engineering student. Hailing from Shadnagar, the siblings had rented a house in RTC Colony, LB Nagar, a year ago. According to the police, the accused, Shiva Kumar, on Sunday arrived at the residence of Sanghavi, whom he allegedly knew for six years, proposing marriage. Police said that Sanghavi expressed her reluctance to the proposal. In response, he became enraged and drew a knife he had with him. He attempted to kill her, inflicting slashing injuries on her face and hands.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Prithvi, hearing his sister’s screams, rushed into the room and witnessed Shiva assaulting her. Subsequently, Prithvi intervened to protect his sister, but Shiva did not spare him either and attacked him with his knife, causing him grievous injuries. Meanwhile, Sanghavi, in a desperate bid for help, started running downstairs. Neighbours and locals heard her cries and spotted her bleeding and pleading for assistance. They rushed into the house, captured the accused, locked him in a room and informed the police. Condition stable The injured persons were taken to a nearby private hospital. However, Prithvi succumbed to injuries during treatment. Sanghavi was admitted to Osmania General Hospital (OGH) at first. She was later shifted to the AIG Hospital in Gachibowli for extensive medical care. Doctors said her condition was stable and that she was out of danger. Shiva also sustained injuries during the altercation and is currently receiving medical treatment.LB Nagar police have arrested Shiva and registered a case under Sections 302 (murder) for the death of Prithvi and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for assault on Sanghavi.