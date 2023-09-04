Home Cities Hyderabad

Osmania University's Zoology department to hold national conference

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of the centenary celebrations of its Department of Zoology, Osmania University is gearing up to host a national conference on recent advances in zoology. The head of the department Prof. M. Madhavi revealed that the conference will serve as a platform for experts from around the world to come together and explore the captivating world of zoology.

The conference agenda is brimming with exciting topics and highlights such as Cutting-edge Nanotechnology, Bioinformatics, and Drug Discovery among others.  It will also include conventional zoological study areas such as recent advances in the fields of Animal Physiology, Agricultural and Medical Entomology, Biodiversity, Parasitology, Toxicology, Evolutionary Biology, Genetics, Economic Zoology and Sustainability.

“Osmania University, with its rich history in zoological research, is the perfect backdrop for this gathering of scientific minds. The conference invites scientists, researchers, and enthusiasts to join this exploration of the wonders of zoology. It’s an opportunity to collaborate with experts, address challenges, and seize the vast opportunities in this dynamic field.” Prof. Madhavi said.

