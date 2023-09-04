Telangana medical council polls: Quackery fight takes centre stage

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In view of the upcoming Telangana State Medical Council (TSMC) elections, scheduled for December for the first time since 2012, the fight against quacks and fake doctors has emerged as a pivotal issue. The Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association (HRDA) unveiled its manifesto on Sunday, pledging to establish a specialised anti-quackery and legal cell within the TSMC and appoint an officer as per the National Medical Commission norms.

If HRDA’s 13-member panel secures victory, they vow to address Sections 20 and 21 of the Telangana State Medical Practitioners Registration Act, which pertains to penalties for fraudulent registration as medical practitioners.

Over the past year, concerns have escalated regarding Registered Medical Practitioners (RMPs) and paramedical practitioners (PMPs). It is alleged that the government is supporting these unqualified practitioners. The HRDA has submitted representations to the Health Department, urging action against quacks, but thus far, no response has been received. Recently, healthcare professionals criticised Health Minister T Harish Rao’s decision to train RMPs and PMPs, leading to the formation of a committee tasked with compiling a comprehensive report on their training needs.

In HRDA’s manifesto, the eradication of quackery and crosspathy is identified as the second most crucial issue, following the establishment of a state-of-the-art building for TSMC. To achieve this, the association pledges rigorous enforcement of various acts and government orders. An online grievance redressal system will be introduced to facilitate anonymous complaints by qualified doctors against quacks.

The HRDA said that it will ensure that robust anti-quackery committees file FIRs against quacks. Additionally, complaints against crosspathy doctors will be lodged with the AYUSH council. Legal counsel will be appointed to prosecute offenders in local courts.

Collaboration with the Drug Control Administration will ensure that scheduled drugs are dispensed only with valid prescriptions. Moreover, HRDA plans to appoint allopathic doctors as District Medical Officers in hospitals to improve remuneration and attract qualified professionals.

Beyond tackling quackery, the HRDA aims to conduct workshops and training sessions to reinforce medical ethics, emphasising the highest standards of patient care. They advocate for ethical practices among RMPs and zero tolerance for unethical conduct that severely impacts public health.

