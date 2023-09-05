Affirming a brighter tomorrow

Ramya Vennapusala By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In today’s society, women have grabbed centre stage by courageously stating their opinions and sticking up for themselves. Despite many challenges along the way, their presence is felt in every sector. With their own difficulties, they lend a helpful hand to someone when in need. This weekend, Moonshine Project Hyderabad organised ‘Indeed Weekender - A celebration of Hyderabad’s Creative Tapestry’ shone some light on women-centric topics; empowerment and impact of women through various panel discussions.

One such panel discussion was on “Women in Hospitality” with Nishita Medha, Naina Polavarapu, Didige Anusha, Deepti Pallapolu and Harika who provided insights from their experience in women-led restaurants and overall food business in Hyderabad. The important takeaways from the discussion include diversified menus with changing eating habits, passion, and commercial aims; changing dynamics of service; overcoming financial barriers for young graduates to enter the food sector in Hyderabad; and so on. The panel also highlighted the rise of concept-oriented restaurants in Hyderabad.

“Though the restaurants begin with certain concepts, they gradually create fusion cuisine based on the preferences of those who visit,” said Nishita Medha. Restaurants typically use social media for recruitment in the early phases. The panel emphasised the prevalent gender gap in the kitchen, where women have a difficult time breaking through. “Despite the fact that there are women in service, there is a significant turnover rate among females due to interpersonal issues,” shared Naina Polavarapu.

Financial restrictions can be a big barrier for graduates looking to enter the restaurant industry, especially for women who are fresh graduates. “Education in hotel management and internships at 5-star hotels provide important experience. Partnerships and knowing the subtleties of various working settings are critical stages in achieving the ambition of owning or working in a restaurant,” informed Deepti Pallapolu.

Allied powers

On the other hand, the “Women for the Queer Movement” panel discussion recognised the profound connection that women have with the LGBTQ+ community. Curated and moderated by Vaibhav Kumar Modi, the panel discussion drew light on the often-unspoken role that women perform as continual supporters, whether as sisters, moms, or friends. Stories of acceptance, empowerment, and the desire for change were shared by Amita Desai, Manasa Yendluri, Pranati Khanna, and Nenita Praveen.

Amita Desai began by spotting that, in a world where many people still hide their actual identities, women frequently inadvertently support their LGBTQ+ loved ones. “Understanding and supporting LGBTQ people is a process that begins with the recognition that they are struggling as individuals. Queerness is not new; it has existed for decades, and it is critical to develop understanding bridges between communities,” said Amita, who strongly advocated for women’s organisations to assist the queer community in their quest for equality and acceptance.

Manasa Yendluri emphasised the unique dynamic of women bonding with gay best friends. These connections are not by chance, and they transcend socioeconomic borders. Manasa, a Dalit feminist Christian writer, spoke of her own experiences with marginalisation and the need to include LGBTQ+ voices in writing, particularly in regional languages. She also discussed the challenges that queer people experience in Hyderabad, such as prejudice in house loans and excessive rent pricing.

“It’s important to educate children about LGBTQ+ issues from an early age in order to encourage understanding and inclusion. It is critical to provide inclusive and safe environments for queer friends,” said Pranati Khanna.

Nenita Praveen brought art into the discussion, describing the importance of Bharatanatyam in conveying concepts of identity and self-discovery. Nenita encouraged more members of the LGBTQ+ community to embrace Bharatanatyam as a means to tell their stories, expanding the LGBTQ+ movement.

HYDERABAD: In today’s society, women have grabbed centre stage by courageously stating their opinions and sticking up for themselves. Despite many challenges along the way, their presence is felt in every sector. With their own difficulties, they lend a helpful hand to someone when in need. This weekend, Moonshine Project Hyderabad organised ‘Indeed Weekender - A celebration of Hyderabad’s Creative Tapestry’ shone some light on women-centric topics; empowerment and impact of women through various panel discussions. One such panel discussion was on “Women in Hospitality” with Nishita Medha, Naina Polavarapu, Didige Anusha, Deepti Pallapolu and Harika who provided insights from their experience in women-led restaurants and overall food business in Hyderabad. The important takeaways from the discussion include diversified menus with changing eating habits, passion, and commercial aims; changing dynamics of service; overcoming financial barriers for young graduates to enter the food sector in Hyderabad; and so on. The panel also highlighted the rise of concept-oriented restaurants in Hyderabad. “Though the restaurants begin with certain concepts, they gradually create fusion cuisine based on the preferences of those who visit,” said Nishita Medha. Restaurants typically use social media for recruitment in the early phases. The panel emphasised the prevalent gender gap in the kitchen, where women have a difficult time breaking through. “Despite the fact that there are women in service, there is a significant turnover rate among females due to interpersonal issues,” shared Naina Polavarapu.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Financial restrictions can be a big barrier for graduates looking to enter the restaurant industry, especially for women who are fresh graduates. “Education in hotel management and internships at 5-star hotels provide important experience. Partnerships and knowing the subtleties of various working settings are critical stages in achieving the ambition of owning or working in a restaurant,” informed Deepti Pallapolu. Allied powers On the other hand, the “Women for the Queer Movement” panel discussion recognised the profound connection that women have with the LGBTQ+ community. Curated and moderated by Vaibhav Kumar Modi, the panel discussion drew light on the often-unspoken role that women perform as continual supporters, whether as sisters, moms, or friends. Stories of acceptance, empowerment, and the desire for change were shared by Amita Desai, Manasa Yendluri, Pranati Khanna, and Nenita Praveen. Amita Desai began by spotting that, in a world where many people still hide their actual identities, women frequently inadvertently support their LGBTQ+ loved ones. “Understanding and supporting LGBTQ people is a process that begins with the recognition that they are struggling as individuals. Queerness is not new; it has existed for decades, and it is critical to develop understanding bridges between communities,” said Amita, who strongly advocated for women’s organisations to assist the queer community in their quest for equality and acceptance. Manasa Yendluri emphasised the unique dynamic of women bonding with gay best friends. These connections are not by chance, and they transcend socioeconomic borders. Manasa, a Dalit feminist Christian writer, spoke of her own experiences with marginalisation and the need to include LGBTQ+ voices in writing, particularly in regional languages. She also discussed the challenges that queer people experience in Hyderabad, such as prejudice in house loans and excessive rent pricing. “It’s important to educate children about LGBTQ+ issues from an early age in order to encourage understanding and inclusion. It is critical to provide inclusive and safe environments for queer friends,” said Pranati Khanna. Nenita Praveen brought art into the discussion, describing the importance of Bharatanatyam in conveying concepts of identity and self-discovery. Nenita encouraged more members of the LGBTQ+ community to embrace Bharatanatyam as a means to tell their stories, expanding the LGBTQ+ movement.