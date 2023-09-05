Chromatic testimonials

Shrimansi Kaushik By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad has come alive with yet another vibrant celebration of colour, imagination and artistic innovation. Eikowa Art Gallery hosts an exhibition showcasing the creative brilliance of Vinita Dasgupta, a multifaceted artist whose work transcends boundaries and challenges conventional definitions of art.

Raised in a household steeped in cultural pursuits, she inherited a deep appreciation for the arts from her parents. Her father, a classical singer and musician and her mother, an artist, sowed the seeds of artistic curiosity within her from an early age. While her upbringing exposed her to various forms of art, Vinita painting as a profession, specifically, to pursue “new media” as an artistic style, as it offered abundant opportunities for exploration and development.

“Within the space of a square frame, I try to build a world that is undeniably separate from the one we live in. What fascinates me about any artistic medium is that it can pull the viewer out of a logical and common world, and place them within a space that is more alive. I am not in love with any particular medium of art as much as I am in love with visually representing the stories I have in my mind. There is a particular feeling to all of my artworks, one that touches on the juxtaposition of the real yet surreal, a fantasy and a dream yet riddled with reality,” said Vinita Dasgupta.

“As a painter, I find inspiration in fragments of nature held close for reflection. My work varies from representational to abstract and I am continuously moving along the continuum between the two. I am using found plant material and the availability changes with the seasons. Moving from stencils of plants to actual plants used as stencils, I am exploring the dialogue between photography and painting, despite the fact that I am not using a camera. I use Coke cans against canvas rolls to create a contrast,” she added.

Renowned art historian, curator and writer Elizabeth Rogers who also curated the present exhibition, aptly explains Vinita Dasgupta’s artistic journey. “Vinita melds her Bengali heritage and cultural inspirations with transnational iconography and ever-evolved, more in-depth artistic endeavours. From provoking global pop imagery and diverse iconographic scans, her works have expanded through intensive multi-stage creative processes, to a more recent embrace of flora and botanica imagery in recognition of climatic crises,” she said.

While categorising Dasgupta’s work in fixed domains is not possible, according to Rogers, her work captures this very movement from traditional to new forms of art. “One sees Dasgupta’s work of art in a changed context, freed from the curtain of traditional aesthetics which separated absolutely art from non-art. Now she is embracing more naturalistic metaphors and abstract compositions. One that continues to push the boundaries of definition. It realigns, mixing the abstract and the unknown with the energy, effort and inner processes. It depends just as much on the recognition and diffusion of novel and known ideas. Allegory plays a heightened role in Dasgupta’s perception. Drawing upon idiosyncratic aesthetics and imagery, she weaves her own tapestries,” she concluded.

