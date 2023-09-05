Coastal delights

Reshmi Chakravorty By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Goa is simply everyone’s favourite be it as a destination, food, or culture. So, keeping that in mind, The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace had brought Seazzle – The Goan Food Festival in collaboration with guest chefs Peter Carmo Fernandes and Henzil Camillos Saldanha. The week-long festival Seazzle culminated on September 3.

As soon as we entered their buffet restaurant Seasonal Tastes on the ground floor where the festival is happening, Seazzle took you on a delightful culinary journey bringing you all the classic Goan delicacies with a modern twist and live Goan music to add that extra vibe to your meal. We started our journey to Goa with Sopa Grossa Com Frango (chicken and macaroni soup). The soup was creamy and delicious.

Next from the appetizers section, we started with veg options Mini Batata Vada (besan fried potatoes) and Croquette De Verdura (mixed veg croquette). Both the appetizers were a treat and we were eagerly waiting for the non-veg appetizers. Our appetite was satiated with Pattice De Carne Bovina (beef puffs), Cutlet De Camarao (breaded prawn cutlets) and Recheado De Peix (fish stuffed with red masala paste). The beef puffs and mixed veg croquettes were the stars of the show. “We wanted to bring the best of Goa to Hyderabad. With that being said we wanted to showcase hidden dishes, so that one can get the true Goan vibe. He has brought our authentic masalas and we made sure that every day the guests get a different menu,” says Chef Henzil Camillos Saldanha.

Our main course comprised of Beringale Bhaji (eggplant dry curry masala), Khat khate (mixed veg stew), Dudhi Sekoi (pumpkin dry bhaji) from the veg section and Xacuti De Frango (chicken cooked in xacuti coconut curry), Nisteache Kodi (fish cooked in special coconut curry) and Vindaloo De Porco (pork in spicy vinegar red curry). All the dishes complimented well Olmi De Arroz (Mushroom pulao). We concluded our coastal sojourn with authentic desserts Bebinca (Goan layered sweet) with vanilla ice cream and Dodol (coconut and jaggery sweet). Even though our dining experience came to an end, we surely went home pining for the beach frontier in more than one way.

