Financial woes drive man to suicide in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a tragic incident, Indraneel Mukharjee, a 44-year-old LLB graduate, was found dead at his residence in Fortune Green Homes at Puppalguda near Gandipet, allegedly a victim of suicide due to financial problems. According to the Narsingi police, a complaint was filed by Indraneel’s brother, Manovendra Mukharjee who said that the victim had recently completed his LLB degree and was involved in the family business. However, his personal life had taken a downturn as he had recently separated from his wife due to misunderstandings and was living alone.

Preliminary investigation suggested that Indraneel was grappling with financial troubles, which may have driven him to take this extreme step. Police said that Indraneel’s driver attempted to contact him but received no response. Alarmed, he informed Manovendra. With the assistance of the apartment’s watchman, they entered the premises and found Indraneel hanging. room.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7)

