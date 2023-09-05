Home Cities Hyderabad

Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, IMD issued Red Alert

With Hyderabad receiving the heaviest rains of this Southwest monsoon in the last 26 hours, several colonies in low-lying areas had submerged and crippled normal life.

Published: 05th September 2023 01:21 PM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the monsoon has been vigorous over the State, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Hyderabad as the city is set to get heavy to a very heavy downpour of rains. This is for the first time, that Hyderabad was under Red alert in this year's monsoon.

With Hyderabad receiving the heaviest rains of this Southwest monsoon in the last 26 hours, several colonies in low-lying areas of Rajendra Nagar, Kukatpally, and Malkajgiri had submerged and crippled the normal life.

Keeping in view the heavy rains, GHMC & EVDM teams are on full alert and tending to emergencies at various localities. Police were monitoring traffic on the Somajiguda - Paradise route as there was severe waterlogging on the roads. 

Due to the heavy flow of traffic, water logging, and peak hours, movement of vehicles has become slow from SR Nagar PS, DK Road, Ameerpet Lal bungalow towards Green Lands, Necklace Rotary, and Khairatabad flyover towards Khairatabad X Roads.

Though rains were moderate during till evening hours on Monday, they picked up in the night and intensified by early morning on Tuesday. With this, a few areas like Kukatpally and Serilingampally recorded over 5 cm of rainfall in the span of 1.30 hours.

According to IMD, during the last 24 hours, i.e., from 8.30 am on Monday to 8.30 on Tuesday, Miyapur has recorded the highest rainfall of 14.7 cm, followed by Hydernagar (14.3 cm) and Sivarampalle (13 cm).

Apart from Hyderabad, districts like Rajanna Sircilla, Medak, and Sangareddy have recorded heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours.

