Home guard, peddler held with MDMA worth Rs 10 lakh in Hyderabad

The West Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police said that accused individuals have been arrested under the Narcotic Drug Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act of 1985.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The west zone police apprehended a 37-year-old home guard working at Rajasthan’s Pratapgarh police station, identified as Pradeep Sharma, along with a 43-year-old drug peddler named Matamwar Veerendar for possessing 215 grams of MDMA, worth Rs 10 lakh.

West Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Joel Davis said that the duo were apprehended on Jubilee Hills Road No. 5, where Pradeep had purportedly come to purchase the illicit substance with Veerendar, who hailed from Kamareddy. He said that in 2022, the duo had been booked at Madhapur police station for possessing drugs.

The DCP said that accused individuals have been arrested under the Narcotic Drug Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act of 1985. If found guilty, they may face imprisonment for ten years and a fine of up to one lakh rupees. He said that timely intervention prevented it from reaching the hands of abusers, potentially saving numerous lives from its harmful effects.

