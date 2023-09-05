Home Cities Hyderabad

Woman SI, constable arrested for demanding bribe from home guard in Hyderabad

According to the complaint, the SI, identified as L Sarala, demanded a sum of Rs 5,000 as bribe to remove the home guard’s name from the list of accused.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A woman sub-inspector (SI) and a constable serving at the Saroornagar Women Police Station have been apprehended on charges of accepting a bribe from a home guard. The home guard attached to the Kanchanbagh police station filed a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) alleging that the SI was demanding a bribe to remove his name from the list of accused in a woman harassment case.

According to the complaint, the SI, identified as L Sarala, demanded a sum of Rs 5,000 as a bribe to remove the home guard’s name from the list of accused. The arrest took place on Monday, with Sarala, allegedly accepting the bribe through constable T Narasimha. ACB officials laid a trap and recovered the bribe amount from the possession of Constable Narasimha. Also, a chemical test conducted on the envelope used to deliver the bribe yielded positive results. The arrested personnel were sent to remand.

