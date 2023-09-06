Balance with aspirin

Ramya Vennapusala By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Aspirin, a medication that has been around for over a century, remains one of the most essential and widely used drugs in the world. Its importance in medicine cannot be overstated, as it serves a multitude of purposes, from pain relief to cardiovascular health. CE explores the significant role that aspirin plays in modern medicine and its impact on public health.

Delving deeper into the subject, the most prevalent cause of heart attacks is the sudden formation of blood clots within the blood vessels. Aspirin serves as a preventative measure against heart attacks by acting as a blood thinner, reducing the formation of platelet clots. Patients who incorporate aspirin into their regimen significantly reduce their risk of encountering these life-threatening clots. The prescribed dosage of aspirin can vary, typically falling within the range of 75 mg to 325 mg, and is carefully determined by the treating physician based on each patient’s unique circumstances.

For individuals with preexisting heart conditions, including those who have undergone procedures such as stent or bypass surgery, aspirin is an essential component of their treatment plan. It is crucial not to discontinue aspirin without first consulting a healthcare professional. When combined with regular physical exercise and a heart-healthy diet, aspirin becomes an effective weapon against cholesterol blockages, lowering the likelihood of a recurrent heart attack.

The primary concern associated with aspirin is the risk of bleeding, particularly in the stomach or brain, which can be more severe in elderly patients. Individuals taking aspirin should remain vigilant for bleeding symptoms, such as dark stools, which often indicate bleeding from a stomach ulcer or other causes. Nevertheless, the long-term benefits of aspirin therapy for cardiac patients far outweigh the potential negative effects.

While aspirin has been a steadfast blood thinner, modern medicine has introduced alternatives like clopidogrel, prasugrel, and ticagrelor. These newer drugs employ different mechanisms to prevent clot formation and are frequently used in conjunction with aspirin after major heart attacks and stent placements to ensure the stent remains unobstructed.

Despite its potential for life-saving benefits, aspirin is not suitable for everyone. Patients with conditions such as stomach ulcers, low platelet counts, active bleeding, or an allergy to aspirin should either avoid it or temporarily discontinue its use under the supervision of a specialist. Each individual’s medical history necessitates careful consideration. “The selection of aspirin should be made with awareness of underlying medical conditions and potential side effects, such as worsened asthma, recent brain surgery, or intra-abdominal bleeding issues. Unlike some other blood-thinning medications, aspirin can cause these specific side effects. Therefore, caution is essential when considering aspirin for patients with certain conditions,” says Dr Surya Prakash Gulla, Senior Consultant Cardiologist.

In the case of patients with diabetes, aspirin plays a crucial role in the secondary prevention of cardiovascular disease. It helps prevent further cardiovascular problems, including exacerbation and the occurrence of new cardiovascular events. Aspirin is the primary choice of medication for secondary prevention in patients with risk factors like hypertension, diabetes, high cholesterol, and a family history of heart disease. Primary prevention, on the other hand, focuses on averting heart attacks, angina, and other factors that contribute to further complications.

Dr Vinoth, a Cardiologist at Care Hospitals, underscores the importance of prudent aspirin use. He advises against routine aspirin use for preventing heart attacks in individuals without preexisting heart problems, as the risk of bleeding often outweighs the potential benefits. As a general guideline, aspirin is recommended only for select individuals with a high risk of heart attacks.

