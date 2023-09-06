Fake baba held for duping followers of Rs 30 crore in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A self-styled spiritual guru, Madduru Uma Shankar, wanted in two non-bailable cases and another case for duping people to the tune of more than Rs 30 crore under the guise of social work under his banner ‘Our Place,’ was arrested by the CID on Monday, almost three years after he went absconding.

According to the CID Telangana, the NBW special execution team nabbed him from Kompally. A resident of RK Puram in Kothapet, Uma Shankar amassed Rs 30 crore from his victims since 2006 while claiming that he was uplifting the people spiritually, helping society by constructing night shelters for the homeless, establishing gau shalas, and old age homes, and ensuring education of children.

In 2009, his victims got suspicious about Uma Shankar not investing their money in business and using it for his personal needs. There was no documentary evidence for the financial transactions.

There are three cases booked against him by his victims at Chaitanyapuri police station on three different occasions.

He has been booked under Section 406, 417, 420, 465, 468, 471 and 120 (b) of the Indian Penal Code, in addition to being charged under Section 5 of The Andhra Pradesh Protection of Depositors of Financial Establishments Act, 1999.

Mahesh Bhagwat, additional DGP, CID, has appreciated the special team including M Naresh, SI and in-charge of NBW’s special executive team, ASIs Rathnaji Rao, P Madan Mohan Reddy and Younus Khan.

