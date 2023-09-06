Hope in the void

Shrimansi Kaushik By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: September 10 is marked as World Suicide Prevention Day. We speak with experts to understand common signs that indicate a need for professional help and discuss how friends and families can identify behavioural patterns of those experiencing suicidal tendencies.

Suicide is a public health concern worldwide. Each year, a staggering 7,03,000 individuals lose their lives to suicide across the globe. As per a report on suicide prevention released by the World Health Organisation in 2019, suicide is one of the top causes of death globally, surpassing fatalities from malaria, HIV/AIDS, breast cancer, and even war and homicide. In 2019, suicide accounted for more than 1.3 per cent of all deaths. Therefore, addressing this issue comprehensively and with a coordinated effort is absolutely crucial. However, understanding the signs that reflect someone’s tendency to attempt suicide is highly complex. It is important to pay attention to thoughts and behaviours that might indicate a suicidal tendency.

Suicide ideation, attempts and contagion

“Suicide is a major public health concern today that can have lasting effects, digging a big void into the lives of parents and society as a whole,” said Dr Shiwani Kohli, Clinical Psychologist at Chetana and Shenoy Hospitals. She explains the different terms associated with suicide. “Suicide, suicide attempts and suicidal ideation are major concerns. Suicide is death caused by injuring oneself with the intent to die. A suicide attempt is when someone harms themselves with the intent to end their life but they do not die as a result of their actions. Suicidal ideation is a term used to describe a range of contemplations, wishes and preoccupations with death and suicide. The thought can lie on the continuum of its severity. Suicide contagion is a process where exposure to suicide or suicidal behaviours of others influence people who are already vulnerable and considering suicide.”

“The global suicide rate is over twice as high amongst men than women. An Indian study shows that the suicide rate is highest among the age group of 15-29 years, followed by the 30-44 years group,” adds Dr Kohli.

Shedding light on what could be the various reasons that lead a person to attempt or commit suicide, Dr Kohli said, “Various reasons contribute to suicide such as environmental factors and the individual’s own mental health. Depression and alcohol use disorder can be a contributing factor for the same. Studies have shown a higher rate of suicide behaviour in relatives of suicide victims or attempters, which signifies that heredity, also plays an important role. It may also occur in the absence of psychiatric disorders, especially in situations, such as extreme or prolonged bereavement or declining health.”

Signs to identify

“There are certain warning signs that can help family and friends understand that their loved ones need support, said Dr Kohli. “Parents and family members should keep a close watch on their changing behaviour in any form, be it anger, temper tantrums, crying, isolation, throwing away their valuables, insisting on meeting all relatives, talking about suicide, feeling of hopelessness or being a burden on others. Most people think that talking about suicide might encourage one to end their life, which is a myth. It rather helps individuals receive help at the earliest and suicide thus can be prevented,” she added.

“Differentiation between those who have suicidal tendencies and those who actually attempt suicide can’t be done in clear terms because it’s more of a series of symptoms. First, the person may experience suicidal thoughts that intensify over time. Individuals with risk of suicide might begin to show certain suicidal behaviours like socially isolating themselves and expressing hopelessness while speaking to loved ones. When this remains untreated, the individual might act out this behaviour by attempting suicide,” said Dr Asfiya Kulsum, Consultant Psychiatrist and Psychoanalytic Psychotherapist at Renova Hospitals.

Coping mechanisms

“Creating Hope Through Action” is the triennial theme for World Suicide Prevention Day from 2021-2023, signifying that there is an alternative to suicide and that through our actions, we can strengthen individuals and instil hope in them.

“Therapy can help the patient by providing a secure environment and understanding various reasons that can be a contributing factor to it. The therapist can work simultaneously with the individual and family. It can help an individual identify behavioural and social/emotional signs of suicide risk and help them develop resilience or a coping mechanism. The therapist can help the families understand the risk factors and warning signs of suicide and reduce access to lethal means while also focusing on promoting parenting skills, establishing a good family support system and strengthening positive coping norms,” said Dr Kohli.

Therapy helps people towards a more fulfilling relational experience with others. According to Dr Kulsum, while therapy works at intervening in the suicidal crisis and helping the individual deal with suicidal risk factors, medical treatment also helps significantly. “It’s our collective responsibility to prevent the tragedy of suicide, sparing countless lives and protecting loved ones from the anguish of loss or suicide attempts,” she concludes.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7)

HYDERABAD: September 10 is marked as World Suicide Prevention Day. We speak with experts to understand common signs that indicate a need for professional help and discuss how friends and families can identify behavioural patterns of those experiencing suicidal tendencies. Suicide is a public health concern worldwide. Each year, a staggering 7,03,000 individuals lose their lives to suicide across the globe. As per a report on suicide prevention released by the World Health Organisation in 2019, suicide is one of the top causes of death globally, surpassing fatalities from malaria, HIV/AIDS, breast cancer, and even war and homicide. In 2019, suicide accounted for more than 1.3 per cent of all deaths. Therefore, addressing this issue comprehensively and with a coordinated effort is absolutely crucial. However, understanding the signs that reflect someone’s tendency to attempt suicide is highly complex. It is important to pay attention to thoughts and behaviours that might indicate a suicidal tendency. Suicide ideation, attempts and contagion googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Suicide is a major public health concern today that can have lasting effects, digging a big void into the lives of parents and society as a whole,” said Dr Shiwani Kohli, Clinical Psychologist at Chetana and Shenoy Hospitals. She explains the different terms associated with suicide. “Suicide, suicide attempts and suicidal ideation are major concerns. Suicide is death caused by injuring oneself with the intent to die. A suicide attempt is when someone harms themselves with the intent to end their life but they do not die as a result of their actions. Suicidal ideation is a term used to describe a range of contemplations, wishes and preoccupations with death and suicide. The thought can lie on the continuum of its severity. Suicide contagion is a process where exposure to suicide or suicidal behaviours of others influence people who are already vulnerable and considering suicide.” “The global suicide rate is over twice as high amongst men than women. An Indian study shows that the suicide rate is highest among the age group of 15-29 years, followed by the 30-44 years group,” adds Dr Kohli. Shedding light on what could be the various reasons that lead a person to attempt or commit suicide, Dr Kohli said, “Various reasons contribute to suicide such as environmental factors and the individual’s own mental health. Depression and alcohol use disorder can be a contributing factor for the same. Studies have shown a higher rate of suicide behaviour in relatives of suicide victims or attempters, which signifies that heredity, also plays an important role. It may also occur in the absence of psychiatric disorders, especially in situations, such as extreme or prolonged bereavement or declining health.” Signs to identify “There are certain warning signs that can help family and friends understand that their loved ones need support, said Dr Kohli. “Parents and family members should keep a close watch on their changing behaviour in any form, be it anger, temper tantrums, crying, isolation, throwing away their valuables, insisting on meeting all relatives, talking about suicide, feeling of hopelessness or being a burden on others. Most people think that talking about suicide might encourage one to end their life, which is a myth. It rather helps individuals receive help at the earliest and suicide thus can be prevented,” she added. “Differentiation between those who have suicidal tendencies and those who actually attempt suicide can’t be done in clear terms because it’s more of a series of symptoms. First, the person may experience suicidal thoughts that intensify over time. Individuals with risk of suicide might begin to show certain suicidal behaviours like socially isolating themselves and expressing hopelessness while speaking to loved ones. When this remains untreated, the individual might act out this behaviour by attempting suicide,” said Dr Asfiya Kulsum, Consultant Psychiatrist and Psychoanalytic Psychotherapist at Renova Hospitals. Coping mechanisms “Creating Hope Through Action” is the triennial theme for World Suicide Prevention Day from 2021-2023, signifying that there is an alternative to suicide and that through our actions, we can strengthen individuals and instil hope in them. “Therapy can help the patient by providing a secure environment and understanding various reasons that can be a contributing factor to it. The therapist can work simultaneously with the individual and family. It can help an individual identify behavioural and social/emotional signs of suicide risk and help them develop resilience or a coping mechanism. The therapist can help the families understand the risk factors and warning signs of suicide and reduce access to lethal means while also focusing on promoting parenting skills, establishing a good family support system and strengthening positive coping norms,” said Dr Kohli. Therapy helps people towards a more fulfilling relational experience with others. According to Dr Kulsum, while therapy works at intervening in the suicidal crisis and helping the individual deal with suicidal risk factors, medical treatment also helps significantly. “It’s our collective responsibility to prevent the tragedy of suicide, sparing countless lives and protecting loved ones from the anguish of loss or suicide attempts,” she concludes. Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7)