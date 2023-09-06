Home Cities Hyderabad

Meeting held to curb flow of liquor, cash during Telangana Assembly elections

During the meeting, State CEO Vikas Raj issued a series of directives aimed at ensuring a fair and transparent electoral process such as the constitution of district-level intelligence committees.

Published: 06th September 2023 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2023 10:09 AM   |  A+A-



By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A meeting with nodal officers of various enforcement agencies was convened on Tuesday by State CEO Vikas Raj to prevent unlawful activities like the flow of liquor, cash, precious metals and drugs during the forthcoming Assembly elections. 

Enforcement agencies were instructed to establish district-level intelligence committees dedicated to identifying potential expenditure-sensitive areas and monitoring various activities related to the distribution of liquor, drugs, money, and precious metals.

Enhanced security and vigilance: The CEO emphasised the need for heightened security and vigilance at helipads and the establishment of integrated check posts along the borders with Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh to prevent illegal movement of goods and currency.

Comprehensive seizure reports: Enforcement agencies were tasked with preparing comprehensive constituency-wise and district-wise seizure reports, facilitating a deeper understanding of sensitive areas and potential challenges.

The CEO called for the creation of an Election Risk Analysis Cell within the headquarters of enforcement departments to systematically assess and address potential threats to the electoral process. The meeting was attended by Mahesh Bhagath (ADG CID), NA Ajay Rao (Addl CPE, Excise department) and others.

