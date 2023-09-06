Optimising Personalised Travel Nutrition

Ramya Vennapusala By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Travel plays a crucial role in our daily lives, regardless of the distance involved. However, one common challenge faced during travel is motion sickness. Tailoring one’s dietary choices to their unique physiological needs can aid in alleviating these discomforts.

Travelling often disrupts our circadian rhythms and can disturb our sleep patterns due to different time zones. Additionally, it can affect our digestive system, leading to issues with digestion and nutrient absorption. The food we consume while travelling can significantly impact our health and potentially induce sickness. High-trans-fat foods, contaminated food and water that pose risks for diseases like diarrhoea, typhoid and dysentery, spicy foods that trigger acid peptic diseases and irritable bowel syndromes, among other issues, are commonly encountered during travel.

Travel sickness varies from person to person based on their nutritional requirements. Personalised nutrition, which responds to an individual’s phenotypic, genetic, medical and nutritional needs, can help manage various food sensitivities without compromising on nutritional value. This concept can guide future dietary choices based on factors such as physical activity level, genetic risk and health conditions like diabetes, lipid profile abnormalities, uric acid levels, fatty liver and kidney function. The gut microbiota may also play a role in personalised nutrition. Dr Dilip Gude, Senior Consultant Physician at Yashoda Hospitals, recommends carrying homemade food when possible, staying well-hydrated, avoiding excessive alcohol consumption, having a substantial breakfast and steering clear of fried street foods to prevent gastrointestinal issues during travel. Additionally, vaccines such as the typhoid conjugate and hepatitis A vaccine taken a few weeks before travelling can help prevent diseases.

To combat common travel discomforts like diarrhoea and headaches, individuals can consider consuming ginger tea, peppermint tea, salty crackers, cardamom for nausea, nuts and healthy protein, bananas for energy and rehydration, and small amounts of plain water. Bananas are particularly helpful for maintaining potassium levels during vomiting. Opting for light, freshly prepared meals, drinking clean water, and consuming easily digestible foods can help prevent travel-induced gastrointestinal pain or diarrhoea. It’s advisable to carry medications for infectious diarrhoea, constipation, acid-related issues and pre-and probiotics when travelling. For those with dietary restrictions like peanut or gluten allergies, choose peanut-free and gluten-free foods with low fermentable carbohydrates.

Special dietary considerations should be made for individuals with specific health conditions. Diabetic patients should opt for vegetable salads, complex carbohydrates, and hygienic foods, while those with heart disease, kidney issues, or hypertension should limit salt intake. Reducing coffee, tea, alcohol and nicotine consumption is also recommended. Bringing along homemade food, beverages, nuts and fruits can be beneficial for maintaining a nutritious diet while travelling.

Vitamins and multivitamins can enhance personalised travel nutrition. Water-soluble vitamins like B complex and vitamin C are commonly suggested, while fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E, and K are suitable for longer trips. Minerals and antioxidants can help support the immune system, especially for those who struggle to maintain a balanced diet. Consulting a healthcare professional and considering multivitamin supplements may be necessary.

For individuals prone to travel-induced illnesses, it’s essential to consider factors such as food allergies (e.g., nuts, milk, wheat) and irritable bowel syndrome variants (constipation, diarrhoea) and their triggers.

Dehydration is a common concern while travelling and staying hydrated with water is the most effective remedy. While fruit juices, coconut water, and sugary drinks are acceptable to some extent, they can exacerbate dehydration during frequent bowel movements. Buttermilk, when prepared hygienically, can be a good choice, especially if low blood pressure is a concern.

“Carrying food from home enables individuals to control ingredients and avoid allergens like nuts, milk, or wheat. Children can cope with travel-related issues by carrying liquids, fruits, and simple homemade foods,” concludes Dr Sushma G, Chief Clinical Dietitian at Care Hospitals.

HYDERABAD: Travel plays a crucial role in our daily lives, regardless of the distance involved. However, one common challenge faced during travel is motion sickness. Tailoring one’s dietary choices to their unique physiological needs can aid in alleviating these discomforts. Travelling often disrupts our circadian rhythms and can disturb our sleep patterns due to different time zones. Additionally, it can affect our digestive system, leading to issues with digestion and nutrient absorption. The food we consume while travelling can significantly impact our health and potentially induce sickness. High-trans-fat foods, contaminated food and water that pose risks for diseases like diarrhoea, typhoid and dysentery, spicy foods that trigger acid peptic diseases and irritable bowel syndromes, among other issues, are commonly encountered during travel. Travel sickness varies from person to person based on their nutritional requirements. Personalised nutrition, which responds to an individual’s phenotypic, genetic, medical and nutritional needs, can help manage various food sensitivities without compromising on nutritional value. This concept can guide future dietary choices based on factors such as physical activity level, genetic risk and health conditions like diabetes, lipid profile abnormalities, uric acid levels, fatty liver and kidney function. The gut microbiota may also play a role in personalised nutrition. Dr Dilip Gude, Senior Consultant Physician at Yashoda Hospitals, recommends carrying homemade food when possible, staying well-hydrated, avoiding excessive alcohol consumption, having a substantial breakfast and steering clear of fried street foods to prevent gastrointestinal issues during travel. Additionally, vaccines such as the typhoid conjugate and hepatitis A vaccine taken a few weeks before travelling can help prevent diseases.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); To combat common travel discomforts like diarrhoea and headaches, individuals can consider consuming ginger tea, peppermint tea, salty crackers, cardamom for nausea, nuts and healthy protein, bananas for energy and rehydration, and small amounts of plain water. Bananas are particularly helpful for maintaining potassium levels during vomiting. Opting for light, freshly prepared meals, drinking clean water, and consuming easily digestible foods can help prevent travel-induced gastrointestinal pain or diarrhoea. It’s advisable to carry medications for infectious diarrhoea, constipation, acid-related issues and pre-and probiotics when travelling. For those with dietary restrictions like peanut or gluten allergies, choose peanut-free and gluten-free foods with low fermentable carbohydrates. Special dietary considerations should be made for individuals with specific health conditions. Diabetic patients should opt for vegetable salads, complex carbohydrates, and hygienic foods, while those with heart disease, kidney issues, or hypertension should limit salt intake. Reducing coffee, tea, alcohol and nicotine consumption is also recommended. Bringing along homemade food, beverages, nuts and fruits can be beneficial for maintaining a nutritious diet while travelling. Vitamins and multivitamins can enhance personalised travel nutrition. Water-soluble vitamins like B complex and vitamin C are commonly suggested, while fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E, and K are suitable for longer trips. Minerals and antioxidants can help support the immune system, especially for those who struggle to maintain a balanced diet. Consulting a healthcare professional and considering multivitamin supplements may be necessary. For individuals prone to travel-induced illnesses, it’s essential to consider factors such as food allergies (e.g., nuts, milk, wheat) and irritable bowel syndrome variants (constipation, diarrhoea) and their triggers. Dehydration is a common concern while travelling and staying hydrated with water is the most effective remedy. While fruit juices, coconut water, and sugary drinks are acceptable to some extent, they can exacerbate dehydration during frequent bowel movements. Buttermilk, when prepared hygienically, can be a good choice, especially if low blood pressure is a concern. “Carrying food from home enables individuals to control ingredients and avoid allergens like nuts, milk, or wheat. Children can cope with travel-related issues by carrying liquids, fruits, and simple homemade foods,” concludes Dr Sushma G, Chief Clinical Dietitian at Care Hospitals.