Prepare students to face global competition: Sabitha

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy on Tuesday called upon teachers to conduct activities that will help more students to achieve 10 GPA next academic year. Stating that 9,000 teachers are working in 1309 government schools across the State, the minister observed that only a few students achieved 10 GPA.

The State government honoured teachers from government schools and colleges on Tuesday on the occasion of Teachers Day. Speaking at the award distribution ceremony, the minister said that more experienced teachers are working in government schools than in private ones. “If they can work a bit harder, they create miracles,” said Sabitha Indra Reddy.

“Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao desires that the students of Telangana should be prepared to compete with the world. Today government schools in the State are functioning better than their counterparts in private and corporate sectors.

The face of government schools is changing with the Mana Ooru Mana Badi campaign of the State government,” she said. As many as 200 were given best teacher awards by the minister.

