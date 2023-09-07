Hyderabad: Missing woman’s body found at Moosarambagh 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The decomposed body of 55-year-old woman Gunde Lakshmi was found at the Moosarambagh causeway bridge on Wednesday morning. Lakshmi’s body was discovered by GHMC sanitation workers four days after she disappeared from Damodaram Sanjeevaiah Basthi in Kavadiguda which lies close to the Hussainsagar surplus nala.

The workers found her body while they were using an excavator to clear the garbage that was piled up near the bridge. They alerted the police, who arrived at the spot with Disaster Response Force (DRF) personnel.

Lakshmi was suspected to have been washed away after slipping into an open manhole near her home in Kavadiguda on Sunday. Her body has been shifted to the Osmania General Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

A search operation, involving four teams comprising 100 DRF personnel and officials from the Gandhinagar police station, was carried out on Sunday and Monday over a 10 km stretch from Gandhinagar to Golnaka. It is learnt that even a drone was pressed into service to locate her body. However, it yielded no results in locating her.

The family members of Lakshmi who rushed to Moosarambagh following information given by the police broke down on seeing the body. Lakshmi, who had been residing alone at her residence after her husband’s death, is survived by three daughters.

