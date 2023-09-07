Home Cities Hyderabad

Patient records in Telangana government hospitals to be digitised

This data can be accessed by other hospitals using the patient’s Aadhaar number, making it convenient for treating doctors to make informed decisions based on the patient’s prior medical history.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the goal of maintaining comprehensive health records for every individual, government hospitals in the State have recently initiated the process of recording patients’ information online using Aadhaar cards and biometric data.

This programme, which was originally launched in three hospitals in Telangana a few years ago, has now been extended to all hospitals.

When patients visit the outpatient department for medical treatment, they are required to furnish their Aadhaar card number and provide their fingerprints. These details are used to create a complete online medical history for each patient. Following the examination, the prescription details and treatment provided by the doctors are also uploaded on the same system.

Dr Raja Rao, superintendent of Gandhi Hospital, explained that the system encompasses not only outpatient services but also includes information about inpatients and laboratory results. In the future, this data can be accessed by other hospitals using the patient’s Aadhaar number, making it convenient for treating doctors to make informed decisions based on the patient’s prior medical history.

Dr Raja Rao further highlighted the system’s benefits for economically disadvantaged patients who may not always have their health cards, outpatient records, or prescriptions readily available. This digital system proves to be especially beneficial for such individuals.

The initial implementation of this system took place in 2016 at Gandhi Hospital, Malakpet Area Hospital, and King Koti District Hospital as a pilot project. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the program was temporarily halted. However, the government has now reinstated and expanded its use.

