Telangana: Home guard who attempted suicide shifted to pvt hospital

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The home guard who attempted suicide near the commandant office in Goshamahal was shifted to a private hospital from the Osmania General Hospital for better treatment on Wednesday. Sources said that the victim, M Ravinder, working in the traffic wing of the Chaderghat police, suffered 55 per cent burns and his condition was critical. He was reportedly upset over the delay in payment of salary and attempted suicide.

KCR should be held responsible: Kishan

Holding Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao responsible for the suicide attempt of the home guard, BJP state president G Kishan Reddy has said that despite promising to regularise the services of home guards, CM KCR has failed to stand by his word.

In a statement to media on Wednesday, Kishan offered BJP’s full support for the agitation of home guards, who have been demanding regularisation of their services and health cards. He said that the home guards, who have been running around the residences and offices of ministers, were feeling deceived and insulted, as their issues were not being resolved.

“There are 16,000 home guards in the State who are being paid only Rs 27,000 per month. If they are off-duty for even a single day, Rs 900 is being deducted from their salary. They are neither getting 100-day annual allowance of Rs 20,000, nor are they getting a uniform allowance. The State government is treating them as daily-wage labourers, and the CM doesn’t have time to lend his ear to their problems,” he alleged.

HYDERABAD: The home guard who attempted suicide near the commandant office in Goshamahal was shifted to a private hospital from the Osmania General Hospital for better treatment on Wednesday. Sources said that the victim, M Ravinder, working in the traffic wing of the Chaderghat police, suffered 55 per cent burns and his condition was critical. He was reportedly upset over the delay in payment of salary and attempted suicide. KCR should be held responsible: Kishan Holding Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao responsible for the suicide attempt of the home guard, BJP state president G Kishan Reddy has said that despite promising to regularise the services of home guards, CM KCR has failed to stand by his word.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In a statement to media on Wednesday, Kishan offered BJP’s full support for the agitation of home guards, who have been demanding regularisation of their services and health cards. He said that the home guards, who have been running around the residences and offices of ministers, were feeling deceived and insulted, as their issues were not being resolved. “There are 16,000 home guards in the State who are being paid only Rs 27,000 per month. If they are off-duty for even a single day, Rs 900 is being deducted from their salary. They are neither getting 100-day annual allowance of Rs 20,000, nor are they getting a uniform allowance. The State government is treating them as daily-wage labourers, and the CM doesn’t have time to lend his ear to their problems,” he alleged.