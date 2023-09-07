Home Cities Hyderabad

Three migrant labourers die as scaffolding collapses at under-construction building in Hyderabad

The workers fell six storeys to the ground. Two labourers died on the spot while another died at the hospital.

Published: 07th September 2023 06:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2023 06:13 PM   |  A+A-

Candles, Death, RIP

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Three migrant labourers died and two others were injured when a scaffolding of an under-construction building collapsed here on Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred when a group of workers were working on the sixth floor of the building and the wooden scaffolding is suspected to have given way due to overloading.

The workers fell six storeys to the ground, they said.

Two labourers died on the spot while another died at the hospital.

The injured were undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, a civic official said they were in the process of demolishing the "unauthorised" sixth floor of the under-construction building.

A case was registered and further investigation is on, police said.

