Vinayaka Chaturthi on Sept 18, immersion on 28, says Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Vinayaka Chaturthi will be celebrated on September 18 while the centralised immersion of Ganesh idols in Greater Hyderabad limits will be held on September 28, the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi (BGUS) announced on Wednesday.

This year, the possibility of Milad-un-Nabi, which is celebrated on the 12th day of Rabbi-ul-Awwal of the Hijri calendar, also falling on September 28, is very high. However, this depends on the sighting of the crescent moon.

BGUS general secretary Bhagwant Rao told reporters after a meeting with officials of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and various other departments the installation of Ganesh idols will take place on September 18. There was confusion among the people as well as Ganesh mandapam organisers about the date of the festival being September 18 or 19.

Bhagwant Rao said that the almanack of Sri Sringeri Kanchi Peetadhipathi suggested that Vinayaka Chaturthi be celebrated on September 18.

“We have also taken the opinions of scholars and announced that the festival will be celebrated on September 18. The State Government should declare a holiday on that day and on September 28 for Ganesh idol immersion,” Bhagwant Rao said.

The BGUS convened a meeting on Wednesday and discussed the issue and measures to be taken for the smooth conduct of idol immersion in Hyderabad. Badrapadha Suddha Chavithi is celebrated as Vinayaka Chaturthi. As per the Telugu almanack, the Ganesh festival will begin at 12.40 pm on September 18 and end at 1.43 pm on September 19. The government had declared a holiday on September 18 on account of Vinayaka Chaturthi, in line with the almanack.

