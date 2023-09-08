I always write from the heart: Actor Chhavi Mittal

Reshmi Chakravorty By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A renowned film and television actor, Chhavi Mittal, is a household name all thanks to her YouTube channel, Shitty Ideas Trending, which she runs with her husband Mohit Hussein. After successfully adapting the sitcom format to YouTube, she went on to become one of the foremost content creators on Facebook in India. Chhavi created waves again on social media during her second pregnancy with her remarkable post-partum recovery and fitness regime. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022 and was lauded for the way she fought the disease while sharing her recovery journey on social media. Today, Chhavi stands tall as a self-made entrepreneur, inspiring personality, certified Steiner educator and an author with More than a Mama, published by Rupa Publications. The book is a heartfelt and honest memoir that portrays the life-changing wonders of motherhood. From pregnancy to postpartum, Chhavi traces her journey as she filters expectations from reality and busts common myths. Followed and loved by millions worldwide as an actor and content creator, Chhavi Mittal chats with CE about her secrets of how, slowly but surely, she learned to do it all.

What inspired you to pen the book?

After I became a mother the second time, I was constantly looking for answers to questions related to fitness. Since I always trained with weights, I was eager to get back to my workouts but was unsure as to when is the right time. Unfortunately I did not get any satisfactory answers and that’s when I decided to create my own journey. Through that journey there were many learnings for me. Around that time I also started my own venture, Being Woman, to help fellow mothers with similar questions. However, I found it increasingly difficult to go back and forth between queries from different mothers and hence decided to streamline everything through a book. A book, which would be a roadmap just like the one I was looking for when I became a mother.

What was your writing process?

I always write from the heart. My thoughts flow seamlessly and I tend to visualise the time gone by very vividly when I write. It helps me bring the moment alive on paper. While writing More Than A Mama I just let my thoughts flow and penned down my experiences and my learnings in all honesty.

Did you face any challenges?

As a digital and social media content creator, I have conditioned myself to narrate a story as concisely as possible. In the entertainment field we go by the thumb rule that when something can be shown in a minute, unnecessary 10 minutes should not be wasted on that. This disrupts the viewing experience and the viewer shifts to other content. However, the whole idea behind a writing book is the detail. I would often find myself rushing through thoughts and had to pace myself down to get adjusted to this new way of communicating. That was my biggest challenge.

You have faced many health issues and yet come out of it as a champion. What kept you motivated?

Like I mentioned, when I don’t find suitable answers, I like to create my own journey to find them. To be honest, I do not know anyone who does not have problems. Health issues included. If you have a strong mind you can allow it to take control of your body and heal it. But if the mind is weak, a simple cold can make you miserable. Every time I face a health challenge, I ask myself, “is this in my control?” If the answer is “yes” then I go ahead and control it. If the answer is “no”, I surrender myself to the amazing medical fraternity we have available to us and enjoy the ride with a positive mind. I know this sounds difficult, but I am blessed to be born with this mindset and it is not an effort for me.

What was the most funny myth you heard about pregnancy?

The funniest myth I ever heard was that a rogue snake will not bite a pregnant woman. I have no clue where this originated from or what logic it has, but in my wild imagination, it must be like how an icchadhari nagin can click a picture of the human that killed her mate and will never rest till she takes revenge. Maybe every snake has the power to click a picture of pregnant women which they delete after they deliver. The latter part is only my wild imagination. The former, I’m sure, is also somebody else’s though!

Any advice you want to share with soon-to-be mothers?

Mothers, enjoy this time since it is truly one of the most fulfilling journeys you are embarking upon. Meditate, stay calm, eat healthy, stay fit. Pregnancy is a time when we have additional powers. It should not be confused with being sick.

You are an actor, entrepreneur and author. Which role is closer to your heart?

It is like choosing between your kids. I love being an actor since it allows me to be different people and I can get my hidden emotions out to the forefront without being judged (ain’t that a luxury). But being an entrepreneur has made me learn so much! Different skills, complicated and simple, and it allows me to constantly be on the learning curve. It has also given me a lot of recognition and respect. And being an author has unleashed a different power within me. To be able to express yourself through the medium of writing I feel is the ultimate power today. It allows me to be who I am unabashedly, unapologetically, and without regret.

Did you always wanted to become an actor?

Actually never! I was destined to be a playback singer. But destiny changed my destiny and I became an actor when I was particularly bad at acting. But jokes aside, I learnt long ago that you will never know what you are good or bad at till you actually give it a fair try. Turns out, I am not half as bad as an actor as I thought myself to be before I ever tried acting. However, I still believe I would have been a far better singer had I pursued that career.

How do you unwind yourself after a stressful day?

Without sounding holier than you, it is undoubtedly hugging my kids and listening to how their day went. At least for some time. (laughing) After which I like to watch mindless TV for a few minutes before I sleep. I sleep very early, 8.30 PM, and that leaves me little time for recreation.

What are your future plans?

I stopped making future plans when I realised my dreams are not as big as my destiny. On a more serious note though, the future holds a lot. A lot of charity work, a few new web shows, definitely being a TV producer, another book, a couple of podcasts, a new product launch in the pipeline, and maybe a little bit of acting work for other web and film producers too!

