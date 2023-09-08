Tales through embroidery

Ramya Vennapusala By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In recent years, various art forms have experienced a surge in popularity. While we readily recognise painting, pottery, music and dance as established forms of art, there exist numerous unacknowledged art forms with rich, generational histories. One such hidden gem is embroidery, an art form that has quietly persevered for generations. Aparna Kanumuri, a hand embroidery artist based in the city, is on a mission to preserve this age-old craft, which has been passed down through three generations.

Aparna’s journey into embroidery is a fascinating one. She holds a master’s degree in commerce but has always been deeply passionate about hand embroidery and fabric painting, thanks to the influence of her grandmother and mother. Her artistic journey began with small embroidery projects like delicate flowers but gradually evolved to encompass fabric painting, particularly on sarees.

When asked about her sources of inspiration for each new project and her creative process, Aparna explains, “I draw inspiration from various themes, with a primary focus on portraits and the incorporation of animal elements. My creative process begins with sketching the subject, starting with the eyes and gradually working my way through the rest of the face.” Aparna employs cotton threads for her embroidery work, sometimes needing to adjust colours due to limited resources. She skillfully changes thread colours to achieve the desired effects, such as using darker threads to create shadows and depth, resulting in a strikingly realistic quality in her work.

Mythology at its best

Aparna graciously shares some of her latest creations. One notable piece is her rendition of “Rama Pattabhishekam” and “Ramayana.” “Sri Rama Pattabhishekam” is a wall piece featuring intricate details of real jewellery, including Rama’s and Sita’s ornaments, toe rings, anklets, and beads. This masterpiece took nearly a year to complete. “Ramayana” resembles the ancient scriptures written on leaves, but Aparna has reimagined this using stem stitch embroidery. She opted for an orange-brown background, creating a painting-like effect, with vivid colours that make the story easily comprehensible even without reading the script.

The inspiration behind “Ramayana,” Aparna’s hand-embroidered scripture, stems from the lockdown period when she was closely following the news about the Ayodhya Temple foundation. Inspired to contribute to the project, she embarked on creating a captivating rendition of the epic, breaking it down into panels across different kandas.

Support and skill, all in hand

When asked about her most memorable or significant embroidery projects, Aparna expresses her love for anything related to thread embroidery. She fondly recalls creating a 3D design with embroidery, which remains one of her favourite accomplishments. Each piece she undertakes receives her full dedication and focus, a testament to her unwavering commitment to her craft.

Aparna acknowledges the crucial role her family has played in her embroidery journey. Her grandmother specialises in crochet, while her mother continues to be a source of creativity and innovative ideas. After her marriage, Aparna’s husband has been a staunch supporter, enabling her to pursue her passions and explore new creative avenues.

In staying updated with the latest trends and innovations in embroidery, Aparna relies on the internet to access new information and share her experiences with friends. Additionally, she actively engages in travel to see what discoveries her friends in the field have made, enhancing her knowledge and expertise.

Looking to the future, Aparna aspires to create more masterpieces like her “Ramayana” project. “I believe that these works will continue to be appreciated and cherished, and I eagerly anticipate the day when I will be able to achieve this goal,” she says. Aparna’s dedication to preserving and advancing the art of embroidery is not only a testament to her artistic talent but also a way of ensuring that this beautiful craft endures for generations

to come.

