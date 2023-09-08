Two booked for removing cement cover in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Investigating the death of four-year-old Mithun Reddy, who was swept away after falling into a nala at NRI Colony, Pragathinagar, Bachupally police on Thursday modified the nature of the case to include charges of causing death due to negligence against two people found to have removed a cement cover over the nala.

The CCTV footage captured the moment when Mithun is seen following an elderly man along a rainwater-filled road. Unaware of the missing slab beneath his feet, Mithun takes a step, falls into the nala and is swept away. Subsequently, a case was initially registered under Section 174 (unnatural death) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC ).

However, as the investigation progressed, it became evident that the watchman Bharat and apartment association president Krishna were behind the act. Another CCTV video showed the watchman removing the slab covering the nala to clear the water that had accumulated on the road. Krishna is seen instructing the watchman to remove the slab, and the latter complying.

A senior official, speaking to TNIE, said that the case, initially registered under Section 174 of the CrPC, had been modified as the involvement of Krishna and Bharat the apartment association president and the watchman respectively came to light.

The case particulars will be presented in court once the necessary paperwork is completed, he said. Subsequently, the charges have been altered to those outlined in Section 304A of the IPC, which pertains to “causing death by negligence”.This Section stipulates that anyone causing the death of another person through a reckless or negligent act shall be subject to punishment, which may include imprisonment for up to two years, a fine, or both.

Offence under the Water Board Act

Opening manholes is an offence under Section 74 of the Water Board Act and criminal cases can be registered if anyone opens manhole covers

HYDERABAD: Investigating the death of four-year-old Mithun Reddy, who was swept away after falling into a nala at NRI Colony, Pragathinagar, Bachupally police on Thursday modified the nature of the case to include charges of causing death due to negligence against two people found to have removed a cement cover over the nala. The CCTV footage captured the moment when Mithun is seen following an elderly man along a rainwater-filled road. Unaware of the missing slab beneath his feet, Mithun takes a step, falls into the nala and is swept away. Subsequently, a case was initially registered under Section 174 (unnatural death) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC ). However, as the investigation progressed, it became evident that the watchman Bharat and apartment association president Krishna were behind the act. Another CCTV video showed the watchman removing the slab covering the nala to clear the water that had accumulated on the road. Krishna is seen instructing the watchman to remove the slab, and the latter complying.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); A senior official, speaking to TNIE, said that the case, initially registered under Section 174 of the CrPC, had been modified as the involvement of Krishna and Bharat the apartment association president and the watchman respectively came to light. The case particulars will be presented in court once the necessary paperwork is completed, he said. Subsequently, the charges have been altered to those outlined in Section 304A of the IPC, which pertains to “causing death by negligence”.This Section stipulates that anyone causing the death of another person through a reckless or negligent act shall be subject to punishment, which may include imprisonment for up to two years, a fine, or both. Offence under the Water Board Act Opening manholes is an offence under Section 74 of the Water Board Act and criminal cases can be registered if anyone opens manhole covers