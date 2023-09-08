Home Cities Hyderabad

Two Rohingya arrested for forgery in Balapur

According to the police, the accused Mohammad Hussain (48) and Ayesha Siddiqui (20) had applied for Aadhaar using fabricated documents.

Published: 08th September 2023 09:37 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Balapur police arrested two Rohingya refugees — a man and his daughter — for cheating and forgery during a routine raid on Thursday. They were later remanded to Chanchalguda jail.

According to the police, the accused Mohammad Hussain, 48, and Ayesha Siddiqui, 20, hailing from Myanmar, had come to India and settled in the Balapur area around five years ago.

The police found that they had applied for Aadhaar using fabricated documents. It is suspected that Hussain had procured the documents with the help of local touts and contacts.

The police alerted the authorities and asked them to cancel their request for Aadhaar. The duo was booked under Section 468 of IPC and the Foreigners Act, of 1946.

Several Rohingya refugees were taken into custody after a similar raid held in Balapur four months ago.

