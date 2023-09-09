Home Cities Hyderabad

Dundigal waste-to-energy plant to start operations soon: Civic body chief

Completion of station and control room work related to the plant is underway, with authorities and the agency being directed to expedite the transmission line work for the plant’s usage.

Published: 09th September 2023

GHMC Commissioner D Ronald Rose, along with EPTRI director Vani Prasad and other officials, inspects the 14.5 MW waste-to-energy plant in Dundigal on Friday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The 14.5 MW capacity Waste-to-Energy (WtE) plant in Dundigal is set to commence operations in the near future, announced GHMC Commissioner D Ronald Rose on Friday. This WtE facility will utilise approximately 800 tonnes per day of waste sourced from municipal solid waste.

Ronald Rose, along with Vani Prasad, the director general of Environment Protection Training and Research Institute (EPTRI), conducted an inspection of various components of the WtE plant on Friday. The inspection covered essential elements such as combustion grates, turbine generators, the master control room, boilers, chimneys, and the switchyard unit.

Preparations are underway to initiate plant operations once all necessary permissions are secured. Completion of station and control room work related to the plant is underway, with authorities and the agency being directed to expedite the transmission line work for the plant’s usage.

It’s worth noting that the Jawahar Nagar dump yard is already generating 19.8 MW of electricity through the Integrated Municipal Solid Waste Management (IMSWM) project.

