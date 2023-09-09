Egg-cellent nutrition 

Shrimansi Kaushik By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Eggs are a nutritious food and can be a valuable part of a balanced diet for several reasons. Eggs are an excellent source of high-quality protein. The protein in eggs contains all the essential amino acids, making them a complete protein source. Protein is essential for the growth, repair and maintenance of tissues in the body. Eggs are also packed with essential nutrients, including vitamins (like B vitamins, including B12 and riboflavin) and minerals (such as iron, phosphorus, and selenium). They also contain antioxidants like lutein and zeaxanthin, which are beneficial for eye health. Thirdly, eggs are one of the best dietary sources of choline, a nutrient essential for brain development, cognitive function and liver health.

Being relatively low in calories, eggs are a suitable choice for those looking to manage their weight or calorie intake. They are filling and can help control appetite, which can be helpful for weight management. Considerably, eggs contain healthy fats (monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats) and can be part of a heart-healthy diet when consumed in moderation. Finally, eggs are incredibly versatile and can be prepared in various ways, from scrambled and boiled to poached and baked. They can be incorporated into various dishes, from breakfast to dinner.

It’s worth noting that while eggs offer numerous health benefits, individual dietary preferences, allergies, and health conditions can influence whether or not eggs are suitable for a particular person. If you have specific dietary concerns or restrictions, it’s a good idea to consult with a healthcare professional or nutritionist for personalised advice on incorporating eggs into your diet.

Remember that eggs can be a versatile addition to one-pot recipes, and you can adjust the ingredients and seasonings to suit your taste preferences. Experiment with different cuisines and flavour profiles to create unique one-pot meals.

“Eggs are a very well-used ingredient in the human diet across the world. It has numerous health benefits and can be consumed in many different ways. It’s easy to cook and can be incorporated into various healthy and tasty recipes. One of the quick ways to use eggs is in one-pot recipes. Put all eggs in one pan with different flavours along with your favourite veggies,” says Chef Mahesh Padala.

Here are a few recipes shared by the chef:

Poached Egg Salad with Citrus Red Quinoa and Hass Avocado

Ingredients

● Avocado 100gms

● Red Quinoa 60gms

● Country Egg 1no

● EVOO 2ml

● Lime juice ½Tsp

● Himalayan pink salt to taste

● Ground black pepper to taste

● Tomatoes 1No

● Almond slivers 6 Nos

● Green pea shoots Each 2 pcs

● Paprika powder optional

Method

● Cut the Avocado into even slices.

● Boil the quinoa and drizzle extra virgin olive oil over it.

● Use half of the avocado to make a mixture with quinoa, extra virgin olive oil, salt, pepper and freshly squeezed lemon juice.

● Poach the egg and garnish with a spoon of tomatoes, almond slivers and green pea shoots.

● Finish with extra virgin olive oil and paprika spice if you prefer spice.

Chipotle bean and Scrambled egg taco

Ingredients

|Pinto beans 120gms |Onion 10gms |Garlic 8gms | Celery 10gms |Cumin powder 3gms |Chili powder 2gms |Fresh coriander 5gms |Corn tacos 1no |Puy lentil 10gms |Country Egg 2no |Cream feta 2gms |EVOO 2ml |Oil 200ml |Chipotle chili ½Tsp | Himalayan pink salt to taste | Ground black pepper to taste | Beetroot 1No |Green pea shoots Each 2 pcs

Method

● Boil the pinto beans with salt. In a pan add oil and sauté onion, garlic and celery till translucent.

● Add boiled pinto beans, chilli powder, cumin powder, salt, coriander and lemon juice. Cook until 15 minutes.

● Deep fry the Puy lentil until crisp. For beetroot puree, roast the beetroot in the oven at 220C and blend in a blender.

● Cook together cage-free eggs, chipotle chilli and cheese feta. Fill the taco with beans mixture, chipotle scrambled egg.

● Garnish with beetroot coulis and green pea shoots. Finish with extra virgin olive oil.

