Gaming addicts held for burglaries in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Keesara police apprehended an interstate property offender on Friday. The accused was walking suspiciously on the road when cops detained him and seized a toolbox from him. He reportedly confessed to his involvement in 22 previous burglaries.

Ramakrishna (35) was addicted to online gaming and had lost a lot of money. He took to burglary to overcome losses. According to police, he committed two property offences at Rettaikulam village of Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu.

After his return to Hyderabad, he became acquainted with one Kagh Govind, a resident of Devendra Nagar Colony. The duo shared an interest in online gaming and lost money but never tried to quit their addiction. They started robbing people and together committed 22 property offences.

They developed contact with Mahendra Pawar and Bachu Santosh, who disposed of the stolen property and paid them cash. Ramakrishna confessed that he along with his three aides was enjoying life with the income gained from stolen property. The cops seized 680g of gold and other materials.

