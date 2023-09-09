Home guard sets himself on fire in Telangana, wife blames government

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: M Ravinder, the home guard who had set himself ablaze on Tuesday allegedly to protest delayed salaries and “harassment” by his superiors, succumbed to severe burn injuries on Friday. Ravinder, driven to despair by the lack of payment and purported mistreatment, resorted to the extreme step at the Commandant Office at Goshamahal. Shahinayatgunj police registered a case of self-immolation and rushed Ravinder to Osmania Hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment.

Following his death, Ravinder’s wife Sandhya placed the blame on the government, saying that it was its sole responsibility to ensure the well-being of its employees. In a bid to clear any doubts surrounding the incident, Sandhya demanded access to CCTV footage from the Commandant’s Office.

However, her request was met with silence and no evidence was provided to counter her claims. This sparked allegations that some senior officials attempted to manipulate her into giving a false account of the incident, suggesting that the fire was caused accidentally by a discarded cigarette bud at a fuel station.

Meanwhile, Sandhya’s protest at the hospital took an unexpected turn when South West Zone DCP Kiran Khare said that a job would be provided to either Sandhya or another eligible family member, based on certain criteria. Before he passed away, Ravinder recorded a dying declaration by a magistrate. According to police, if Ravinder referred to any criminal offence in his dying declaration, the case would be altered accordingly.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7)

