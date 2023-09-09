RTI reveals only 40 per cent of work done on Uppal flyover

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Uppal elevated corridor, an important infrastructure project aimed at alleviating traffic congestion in east Hyderabad, is progressing at a slow pace with less than 50 per cent of the work completed so far. As per information obtained through an RTI request regarding the ongoing construction of the flyover, it was revealed that only 40.76 per cent of the work had been finished as of June. In terms of financial progress, authorities have received and expended 40.06 per cent of the total project budget. However, the RTI did not provide insight into the reasons behind the project’s delays.

The project was initiated in 2018 with an expected completion time of 18 months, including a 150-day allocation for land acquisition. The flyover, including land acquisition costs, was budgeted at Rs 670 crore. However, six years later, the project has yet to gain significant traction. Upon completion, the 6.2 km long elevated corridor will become the second longest flyover in the state, surpassed only by the PV Narasimha Rao Expressway, which spans over 11.5 km. This 45-metre wide, six-lane corridor begins at Uppal Junction and ends at the Central Power Research Institute in Medipally.

The prolonged construction of this flyover is causing inconvenience to both locals and commuters from other districts entering the city through Uppal. Daily commuters travelling from Warangal and Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri by bus or car encounter difficulties from Narapally to Uppal, where flyover construction is ongoing.

Given the work on various aspects of the project, it appears that more time will be required before the roads are fully accessible. Until then, commuters will have no choice but to endure a bumpy ride. The plan includes the development of a 150-foot-wide service road beneath the flyover, which is expected to provide a lasting solution to traffic problems. This improvement will enhance connectivity to Ghatkesar and areas beyond Uppal, in addition to easing congestion towards Ramanthapur and LB Nagar.

