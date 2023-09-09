Spanish sojourn

Reshmi Chakravorty By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad, known for its affinity toward all things good, is well aware of the cinnamon and sugar-topped fried pastry dough aka Spanish dessert Churros. Given its popularity in the city, Churrolto threw open the doors of its new Banjara Hills outlet recently.

Talking about the new outlet and how it all started, Neehar, founder, of Churrolto, says, “The only person that can look back and see how Churrolto was built from an idea on the streets to the big stores on high streets is me. The experience created by placing the customer in the centre and creating an experience around is a spectacular achievement and a vision to wake up in the morning. It is a crime not to expand the culture of Churrolto all around the world.”

Brand Churrolto stands on three concept pillars as its foundation – Churreria, Patisserie and Bistro. All its outlets have been proudly presenting food and beverages under these categories. We chose to sit outdoors with the lovely breeze flowing on a sultry afternoon with a view to die for.

The outdoor section has a man-made waterfall which for sure would be the next photo corner for social media updates. Once we were settled, we were welcomed with the star of the menu — Churros. They had that perfect bite and texture along with the right amount of cinnamon and sugar. Next, we opted for Bombay-style Chilli Chicken served with cloudy pav and chai. As light and fluffy as a cloud, the pav was a soft, delicate textured one, resembling a cloud in shape. We were told it is one of the new launches on the menu.

The Chilli Chicken had that no-nonsense vibe, which almost forced us to go for second helpings non-stop. Next, we tried Curried Chicken Pizza. The base was crisp and thin and the topping was delicious. It was time to taste another new dish from the menu — the Dhaka Spiced Lamb Qorma served with feather bread. The feather bread stands up to its name.

It is a delicate bread which soaks up all the deliciousness, acting as a perfect accompaniment. Madras Curry Chicken Sandwich served with potato wedges was the next dish on the menu. The spicy filling sandwich and soft potatoes were a match made in heaven. We rounded off our tasting experience with another star, Buttermilk Fried Chicken. The crispy batter-fried goodness made sure we came back for seconds. Those of you who are a fan of Churros and otherwise, make sure to drop by the new outlet to try the new goodness.

