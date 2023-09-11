Free paediatric cardiac surgery camp to be held at NIMS from September 24 to 30

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A free paediatric cardiac surgery camp will be held at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Science from September 24 to 30, in the Department of CT Surgery, Old Building. This initiative is led by a team from Alder Hey Hospital, Liverpool, United Kingdom, headed by Dr Ramana Dhannapuneni. It is a collaborative effort with the NIMS team who will perform surgeries for congenital heart defects at no cost, benefiting from various government schemes.

The camp will kick off with patient screenings on September 24, followed by the commencement of surgeries on September 25. The last day for surgeries is scheduled on September 30. Each day, the medical team, consisting of experts from both Alder Hey Hospital and local doctors including those from Niloufer Hospital, will perform 2-3 surgeries, catering to children from newborns to those under five years of age with various heart-related conditions.

The initiative is made possible through the collaboration of NIMS and various government schemes. The camp, managed by “Charlie’s Heart Heroes Camp,” will be situated in the Department of CT Surgery, Old Building, NIMS. Director of NIMS, Dr Bheerappa Nagari, expressed his commitment to providing free heart operations for children in need, specifically targeting those with heart defects and related illnesses.

