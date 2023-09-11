Home Cities Hyderabad

Langar Houz registers highest rainfall on Sunday

A fresh cyclonic circulation is likely to form over the northwest, adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal around September 12.

Commuters are seen riding their vehicles in a waterlogged road following the rains in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad continues to witness a good spell of rain in September. On Sunday, several parts of the city had moderate to heavy rains. While Langar Houz registered the highest rainfall of 4.3 cm, followed by Musheerabad at 4.3 cm, Miyapur at 4 cm and Saroornagar at 3.8 cm till 8 pm, Sangareddy and Medak districts received moderate rainfall.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, a trough runs from cyclonic circulation over northwest Madhya Pradesh and adjoining northeast Rajasthan to South of Chhattisgarh, across East Madhya Pradesh and extends up to 4.5 km above the mean sea level. A fresh cyclonic circulation is likely to form over the northwest, adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal around September 12.

The weather forecast for Hyderabad is speculated to have a cloudy sky. Slight rains are very likely to occur in the city. The weather is likely to be slightly hazy in the morning hours. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 290c, while the minimum would be around 230C.

