Telangana government doctors body to protest for OGH renovation

The Telangana Government Doctors Association called for the creation of District Coordinating Hospital (DCH) posts to enhance healthcare delivery.

Published: 11th September 2023 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2023 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Government Doctors Association will be organising a  protest in front of Osmania General Hospital on September 13 demanding that the authorities renovate the the hospital building and other issues. The doctors raised a series of significant demands during this demonstration.

They called for the release of Pay Revision Commission (PRC) arrears for doctors urged the government to revive the posts of deputy director of medical health and demanded time-bound promotions for doctors in the Public Health department.

They also proposed the transformation of the Vaidya Vidhana Parishad into Secondary Health Services, with the issuance of salary health cards through treasury channels, aiming to streamline the healthcare bureaucracy for improved efficiency. The association also called for the creation of District Coordinating Hospital (DCH) posts to enhance healthcare delivery.

