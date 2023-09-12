Home Cities Hyderabad

44 cases of assault on foresters reported from 2018-23: Minister for Forest Indrakaran

Published: 12th September 2023 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2023 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

A statue of martyred range officer Ch Srinivasa was unveiled in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Monday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  “Since 1984, 22 officers of various cadres have laid their lives while protecting forests and wildlife in the Telangana region. They have given up their lives so that we all can enjoy the beauty of nature, including the future generations,” said Minister for Forest, A Indrakaran Reddy, on Monday. He was speaking at Nehru Zoological Park on the occasion of Forest Martyr’s Day, observed as a tribute to forest staff who laid down their lives while protecting the forest wealth and wildlife.

During the year 2022–2023, Rs 43.56 crore worth of timber was seized, compounding fee worth Rs 114.21 crore was collected, and 12,019 encroachment cases were registered, he informed. From 2018-2023, 44 cases of assault on forest staff have occurred, he added.

Detailing major initiatives that have been taken to improve wildlife habitat, the minister said that in order to pump up water supply, 328 solar borewells have been installed and the water from these borewells is fed into percolation tanks nearby. Thanks to these measures, very few wild animals came out of forest areas in search of water during summer this year, the minister said.

In forest areas, a target of five hectares per section was fixed for creation of natural grasslands. According to the minister, the results are very encouraging and this is likely to improve the herbivore population in the area which will, in turn, increase carnivore density. 

The total area covered under management of natural grasslands is 1806.11 hectares, he informed.
The minister said under the ‘Telangana Ku Haritha Haram’ banner, 82,012 hectares of block plantation and 8,206 km of avenue plantations have been taken up. About 290.82 crore saplings have been planted with the participation of people, he added. Further, urban forest parks are being developed in 59 locations within the limits of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and in 50 locations outside HMDA limits, Indrakaran said.

