Arrobot launches Unmanned Guided Vehicle for military

Published: 12th September 2023 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2023 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Army jawan in Ladakh

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Arrobot, a joint venture startup involving Hyderabad-based Raghu Vamsi Group, an aerospace and defence manufacturer, and Par East, an autonomous solutions provider specialising in manufacturing and supply chains, has launched its Unmanned Guided Vehicle (UGV) designed specifically for the armed forces.

This cutting-edge UGV serves as an invaluable asset for the military, aiding in logistics, surveillance, and reconnaissance activities in challenging terrains and environments, as per a release. 

Capable of carrying payloads of up to 200 kilograms and towing loads of up to 600 kilograms with a 30-degree field of view, the UGV is versatile and adaptable, able to perform various functions through the use of additional attachments, it added.

Notably, Arrobot has already secured over 10 orders from multinational corporations and government undertakings in India. 

Ravi Achanta, co-founder and CEO of the company, said, “Arrobot plans to empower industries with the tools they need to thrive in the modern era by offering state-of-the-art solutions.”

