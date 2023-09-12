Fitness freaks rise again!

Shrimansi Kaushik By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Morning Risers Party (MRP), a fitness event for health enthusiasts was organised by a popular juice brand, the proceeds from which would be donated to schools and an organisation taking care of underprivileged children

Celebrating its 10th edition back in July, N Coldpressed brought back the Morning Risers Party for health enthusiasts this Sunday, only bigger and better. Known for promoting healthy lifestyles, N Coldpressed organised the event to encourage Hyderabadis to kickstart their day with energy. Fitness fanatics and enthusiasts gathered at Snort Club & Kitchen, Khanammet, for an invigorating dance fitness session, guided by dance fitness trainer, Vijaya Tupurani. Anchor Ravi and DJ Murli added to the energy of the event.

“A healthy body, healthy mind, good metabolism, agility, strength and endurance are the key areas I focus on during my sessions,” said Vijaya Tupurani. “I believe fitness is, being able to do your regular work by yourself, without depending on others. My sessions are designed in a way that anyone can do them, except those who have lower back pain, ligament tears, or knee issues and need a physician’s consult or approval before joining the session. It suits all age groups and is a fun, easy-to-follow, cardiovascular workout which helps in both physical and mental well-being,” she added.

She emphasised that it is the consistency of her trainees that helps them achieve their fitness goals. “I never talk about bodies or advertise my sessions saying, join my class, I guarantee weight loss. No false promises. It also depends on body type, some have a great tendency to lose weight quickly while some take years but if you don’t show up and give your 100 percent, things won’t work,” she further added.

“Despite having rains in the city, fitness freaks did not give up. We started dancing in little showers, then it started pouring so we danced in the club lights, which was a mesmerising experience,” said traveller and content creator, Aastha Maheshwari. “It felt so good! We had a mix of Bollywood, Tollywood and international songs to dance to. I also participated in a plank challenge as well as a push-up challenge,” she added.

Highlighting that dance is a way to keep oneself fit, she said, “It is a way to start and get into the fitness groove. Fitness is a lifestyle change and has to start somewhere.” Other attendees too, like Aastha, left the venue feeling energised and relaxed, ready to conquer the day ahead.

To keep everyone charged and pumped, the training session involved constant engagement and interaction. In addition to the fantastic workout, participants enjoyed a nutritious breakfast, cold-pressed juices, and takeaway goodies, all included in the entry ticket priced at Rs 499. While the food was provided by Kitchen By Kaa, Happy Bar and Foodhealers, the juices were from the N Coldpressed. pTron, a budget tech-wearables brand, sponsored most of the gift items presented to the attendees.

Notably, MRP is a charitable event that aims at making a difference in the lives of the needy. All proceeds from the event were donated to the Arunodaya Foundation, dedicated to supporting orphaned and underprivileged children, including those suffering from HIV and AIDS. The initiative was the brainchild of Amitesh Sharma, the founder of N Coldpressed.

“This year, we have ensured that we interact with the schools directly, besides donating the proceeds from the event to the NGO,” said Shivangi Singh, Brand Manager of N Coldpressed and Marketing Head of MRP. She explained that as a fitness brand, N Coldpressed is extremely particular about the details, quality and experiences it curates for its subscribers and members.

“MRP is an initiative where once you become a part of it, you never forget the experience. It is curated so that only the people who want to make a difference in society are involved,” said Shivangi. “As we revived MRP in July this year after a hiatus of two-and-a-half years due to Covid, we are beginning to see greater participation. This time, we had around 150 joining in, despite the fact that there were many who could not make it due to the rain,” she added. “Greater participation is also because now, the people who had been a part of the event pre-Covid are not only joining back but also bringing in others with them,” she concluded.

