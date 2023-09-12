Necklace Road railway station gets rail coach restaurant

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Secunderabad division of South Central Railway (SCR) zone has launched a rail coach restaurant at the Necklace Road railway station. This marks the second such coach restaurant within a railway station in Telangana, following the earlier introduction of the ‘Restaurant on Wheels’ at Kacheguda station.

The Necklace Road railway station stands as one of the busiest stations in the suburban network of the twin cities, surrounded by numerous picnic spots that attract a substantial number of tourists daily. In an effort to provide an exceptional dining experience for the culinary aficionados of the twin cities, it was chosen as the ideal location for this coach restaurant concept.

To achieve this, an unused rail coach has undergone a transformation, featuring modern and aesthetically pleasing interiors to ensure a unique dining experience for passengers. Hyderabad-based Boomerang Restaurant has been awarded the operation of the rail coach restaurant at Necklace Road railway station for a five-year term.

This multi-cuisine restaurant occupies a vacant space in the station’s circulating area, offering dining options to both railway passengers and the general public. Customers can enjoy a variety of cuisines and have the choice of dining-in or taking their meals away.

Situated amidst one of Hyderabad’s popular locales, this restaurant initiative seamlessly blends nostalgia and gastronomy, promising an unforgettable dining experience, the release added.

SCR general manager Arun Kumar Jain said food connoisseurs in the twin cities will get another distinctive food service option available to them. He encouraged both railway users and the general public to take advantage of this facility and experience firsthand the railway’s innovative approach to enhancing the passenger experience in the region.

