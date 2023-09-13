Classroom complex inaugurated at Osmania University
HYDERABAD: A new classroom complex was inaugurated at the College for Education in Osmania University (OU) campus on Tuesday. Comprising classrooms and conference spaces, the Department of Education built the state-of-the-art complex at a cost of Rs 7.5 crore, according to a release.
Speaking on the occasion, Professor D Ravinder, OU V-C, underscored the importance of embracing modern educational trends, innovative teaching strategies, teacher preparation programmes and research initiatives.
Prof Ravinder said the funds allocated during the 2015-2020 period under the Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya scheme played a significant role in constructing classrooms. He added that 60% of the project’s funding had been generously provided by the Centre, with the State government contributing the remaining 40%.