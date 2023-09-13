Doctors perform surgery on girl with spiral deformity in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A specialist in spinal deformity correction, working at KIMS Hospital, achieved a significant milestone by performing a corrective surgery on a nine-year-old girl from Chhattisgarh, who was suffering from severe scoliosis, commonly known as a hunchback.

The medical assessment after her birth revealed a complex form of congenital spinal deformity, characterised by multiple fused and incompletely formed vertebral bones, exerting pressure on the spinal cord, lungs, and heart. The condition progressed rapidly with age, leading to a distorted body image as the child grew.

The girl had a spinal cord malformation, increasing the risk of paralysis if the problem remained unaddressed. The deformed bone was compressing the malformed spinal cord, making surgery crucial. However, the complexity of the condition posed a significant challenge. Most of the spinal bones were fused making it difficult to pass metal screws during corrective surgery.

Dr. Suresh Cheekatla explained that treating this complex spinal case posed a real challenge, requiring more than six hours of surgery. Moreover, the patient was a young child with a low blood volume, making even a minor blood loss potentially fatal.

Considering the patient’s medical condition and the family’s limited financial resources, the team opted for a single-stage deformity correction approach. Remarkably, the surgery was completed with minimal blood loss, and the girl’s spinal curvature was reshaped to near-normal. Her recovery continued as she was mobilised on the first postoperative day without complications.

