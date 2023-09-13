Home Cities Hyderabad

Ensure Fatehnagar STP is ready for launch by October: Dana Kishore

This STP will have a capacity to process 133 million litres of sewage daily, officials said, adding that the the civil works have been completed.

Published: 13th September 2023 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2023 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

HMWS&SB managing director M Dana Kishore inspects construction work of the Fatehnagar sewage treatment plant in Hyderabad on Tuesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) managing director M Dana Kishore directed the officials to complete the construction of the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) at Fatehnagar by the end of September and ensure that it is ready for inauguration by October.

He along with officials inspected the works at the STP, which is being constructed as a part of Package 3 of the STP project, on Tuesday. This STP will have a capacity to process 133 million litres of sewage daily, officials said, adding that the the civil works have been completed. Internal roads and cement-concrete roads works should be accelerated, Dana Kishore said, advising officials to complete the transformer and cabling work for power supply as soon as possible.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fatehnagar STP Hyderabad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp