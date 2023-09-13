Ensure Fatehnagar STP is ready for launch by October: Dana Kishore

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) managing director M Dana Kishore directed the officials to complete the construction of the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) at Fatehnagar by the end of September and ensure that it is ready for inauguration by October.

He along with officials inspected the works at the STP, which is being constructed as a part of Package 3 of the STP project, on Tuesday. This STP will have a capacity to process 133 million litres of sewage daily, officials said, adding that the the civil works have been completed. Internal roads and cement-concrete roads works should be accelerated, Dana Kishore said, advising officials to complete the transformer and cabling work for power supply as soon as possible.

