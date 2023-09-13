Harmonious evening

Ramya Vennapusala By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a captivating fusion of artistry and tradition, music enthusiasts in Hyderabad were treated to an exceptional night of classical Indian music concert Sur-Saptak organised by city-based Surmandal group and Bengaluru-based Sapthak group at Taj Mahal Hotel, Abids recently. The evening unfolded with an aura of anticipation as the audience settled in for a musical journey that promised to be nothing short of extraordinary.

The ethereal melodies commenced with the enchanting tunes of Kiran Hedge’s flute, harmoniously accompanied by the rhythmic tabla beats of Gururaj Hegde. As the audience surrendered to the spellbinding performance, Pt Vijay Koparkar, a revered maestro of melody, graced the stage, leaving an indelible mark on every soul in attendance. With his virtuosity, Pt Koparkar transported the listeners through a mesmerising exploration of Raag Vachaspati, Hemant, Natyageet, and Bhairavi, each note a brushstroke on the canvas of the evening’s enchantment.

The skilled tabla and harmonium accompanists, Thakur Harijit Singh and Upkar Godboley, whose exact beats resonated with an almost otherworldly harmony alongside Pt Vijay Koparkar’s soul-stirring singing, were at the rhythmic centre of this musical soirée. Singh’s expert tabla playing provided depth and vitality to each song, resulting in an amalgam of sounds that transcended the ordinary and propelled the listener to a transcendent realm of musical delight. “We enjoy performances when the audience is well-versed in music, like today. This was my first time performing in front of a live audience in Hyderabad, and it was very nice,” says Kiran Hegde.

Classical music often revolves around live performances, and what sets it apart is the spontaneity it offers. “I won’t come prepared with a bunch of selected songs. Sometimes even I don’t know what I’m going to sing for the next few minutes. I choose spontaneously, and musicians tune along,” says Pt Vijay Koparkar. The melodious event concluded by honouring the performers who contributed to the audience’s peaceful evening.

