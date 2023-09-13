Make room for Tremella mushroom in your skincare routine

Ramya Vennapusala By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the world of skincare, the search for the perfect ingredient is a never-ending process. We carefully choose products to address specific needs, such as hydration, anti-ageing, sun damage and removing blemishes. Among the plethora of skincare options, one exceptional ingredient has been quietly making waves: Tremella mushroom, scientifically referred to as Tremella fuciformis. It is popularly known as ‘Snow fungus’.

Snow fungus has a long history dating back to the Tang Dynasty, when it was considered valuable for its skin-enhancing and anti-ageing properties. It’s a strong fungus that thrives in tropical, subtropical, and temperate climates. Tremella mushroom is now well-known in the skincare industry. The extracts of this fungus can be found in moisturisers, anti-ageing creams, and blemish treatments. Its key ingredient is glucuronic acid, which plays an important role in skin moisture retention.

Dr Swapna Priya

Diving deep in to the topic, this fungus is a multipurpose edible mushroom that has been used in traditional Asian medicine for generations. It has numerous skin-care benefits. Tremella mushroom prevails in terms of hydration. It has an incredible ability to hold water, up to 500 times more effectively than regular hyaluronic acid. This remarkable water-holding capability helps to plump the skin. Its hydrating touch is suitable for even the most sensitive of skin types.

The life cycle of Snow fungus does not end with hydration. It has a powerful antioxidant arsenal that protects the skin from sun damage, pollution, and free radicals. This defense mechanism leads to fewer wrinkles, smaller pores, and fine lines. It’s even effective at removing bothersome blemishes. And this amazing fungus can encourage collagen synthesis, resulting in firmer, more youthful skin. Its anti-inflammatory effects keep sensitive skin calm, making it a skincare champion. The presence of kojic acid helps lighten spots as well.

While various studies have looked at the benefits of consuming Tremella mushrooms, research into their topical application is still in its early stages. Recent research in 2022 suggests that it has the ability to alleviate atopic dermatitis, most likely because of its moisturising properties and immune system control. Furthermore, Tremella mushroom has shown promise in research conducted in 2015 in lowering cholesterol levels and assisting type 1 diabetes patients. Though these trials provide data, more study is required to confirm its efficacy in topical skincare.

According to Dr Lakshmi Sharadha, Dermatologist, even though it looks promising, most evidence is based on animal model studies. So more human studies are required to know if it is more beneficial compared to the common skincare ingredients. Caution is advised with any new skincare product, especially for people with sensitive skin or allergies to mushrooms. It is not recommended for children, pregnant women, or women who are breastfeeding. Before broad use, always run a patch test. The beneficial effects of this product are substantial, and its composition, rich in polysaccharides, vitamin D, beta-glucagon, and multiple extracts, holds great promise for the future. “We are eagerly awaiting further studies to confirm its potential,” concludes Dr Swapna Priya, Dermatologist, Care Hospitals.

HYDERABAD: In the world of skincare, the search for the perfect ingredient is a never-ending process. We carefully choose products to address specific needs, such as hydration, anti-ageing, sun damage and removing blemishes. Among the plethora of skincare options, one exceptional ingredient has been quietly making waves: Tremella mushroom, scientifically referred to as Tremella fuciformis. It is popularly known as ‘Snow fungus’. Snow fungus has a long history dating back to the Tang Dynasty, when it was considered valuable for its skin-enhancing and anti-ageing properties. It’s a strong fungus that thrives in tropical, subtropical, and temperate climates. Tremella mushroom is now well-known in the skincare industry. The extracts of this fungus can be found in moisturisers, anti-ageing creams, and blemish treatments. Its key ingredient is glucuronic acid, which plays an important role in skin moisture retention. Dr Swapna PriyaDiving deep in to the topic, this fungus is a multipurpose edible mushroom that has been used in traditional Asian medicine for generations. It has numerous skin-care benefits. Tremella mushroom prevails in terms of hydration. It has an incredible ability to hold water, up to 500 times more effectively than regular hyaluronic acid. This remarkable water-holding capability helps to plump the skin. Its hydrating touch is suitable for even the most sensitive of skin types.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The life cycle of Snow fungus does not end with hydration. It has a powerful antioxidant arsenal that protects the skin from sun damage, pollution, and free radicals. This defense mechanism leads to fewer wrinkles, smaller pores, and fine lines. It’s even effective at removing bothersome blemishes. And this amazing fungus can encourage collagen synthesis, resulting in firmer, more youthful skin. Its anti-inflammatory effects keep sensitive skin calm, making it a skincare champion. The presence of kojic acid helps lighten spots as well. While various studies have looked at the benefits of consuming Tremella mushrooms, research into their topical application is still in its early stages. Recent research in 2022 suggests that it has the ability to alleviate atopic dermatitis, most likely because of its moisturising properties and immune system control. Furthermore, Tremella mushroom has shown promise in research conducted in 2015 in lowering cholesterol levels and assisting type 1 diabetes patients. Though these trials provide data, more study is required to confirm its efficacy in topical skincare. According to Dr Lakshmi Sharadha, Dermatologist, even though it looks promising, most evidence is based on animal model studies. So more human studies are required to know if it is more beneficial compared to the common skincare ingredients. Caution is advised with any new skincare product, especially for people with sensitive skin or allergies to mushrooms. It is not recommended for children, pregnant women, or women who are breastfeeding. Before broad use, always run a patch test. The beneficial effects of this product are substantial, and its composition, rich in polysaccharides, vitamin D, beta-glucagon, and multiple extracts, holds great promise for the future. “We are eagerly awaiting further studies to confirm its potential,” concludes Dr Swapna Priya, Dermatologist, Care Hospitals.