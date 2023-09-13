Two companies express interest in building bridges on Musi, Esa rivers in Hyderabad

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two companies — NCC Limited (formerly Nagarjuna Construction Company) and MVR Constructions — have expressed interest in constructing five new bridges over the Musi and Esa rivers. These bridges are part of a comprehensive project initiated by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) to enhance connectivity and spur development in the region.The proposed bridges will connect various vital locations for better accessibility, paving the way for the growth of the areas along the riverbanks.

Earlier, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL) had called separate tenders for each bridge, but in a change of tack, the HMDA has now bundled the construction of these five bridges into a single package and this has attracted positive responses from contractors. This approach is expected to expedite project execution and streamline coordination.

The five bridges are at Budvel IT Parks and connecting roads parallel to Esa River (estimated cost: Rs 20.64 crore), a second-level bridge at Budvel IT Parks and connecting roads parallel to Esa River (estimated cost: Rs 19.83 crore), Uppal Bhagayat Layout to south bank of Musi (estimated cost: Rs 29.28 crore), Manchirevula-Narsingi on Musi (estimated cost: Rs 32.21 crore) and a high-level bridge connecting Pratap Singaram to Gowrelly (estimated cost: Rs 26.94 crore).These projects have a combined budget of approximately Rs 129.76 crore.

HMDA officials said that the bridges will ensure improved connectivity and reduce travel distances for commuters, result in lower vehicle operation costs, and play a pivotal role in reducing traffic congestion during peak hours, thereby contributing to reduced carbon emissions. They added that the development of commercial establishments and an increase in property values are expected outcomes of these infrastructure improvements.

The State government had earlier committed to constructing 15 new bridges across the Musi and Esa rivers. However, while the final architectural designs are pending approval, it has decided to go ahead with preliminary groundwork, including foundation laying and pier construction.In addition to GHMC, HMDA, and HRDCL’s involvement, the Quli Qutb Shah Urban Development Authority (QQSUDA) has also issued tenders for an Iconic Pedestrian Bridge on the Musi river opposite the Salar Jung Museum.

